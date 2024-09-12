Days of Our Lives Recap: Steve Calls Out Fake Abigail’s Shady Story

Annalynne McCord, Stephen Nichols

On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

Connie’s House of Cardboard: Melinda continues to struggle against the ties which bind her as cardboard Li watches.

Jada knocks on Connie’s door and calls out for her. She says she needs to ask her questions about Everett Lynch. As she knocks, the door opens up. As Jada enters the apartment, Melinda tries her best to get loose.

Park: Chad walks up on Stephanie who is still holding the urn. He apologizes for being late and she says she already scattered the ashes. They chat a bit and Stephanie brings up Everett’s connection to Connie.

Chad shifts directions and asks about Stephanie’s meeting with Abigail. He says he knows a bit about some of Stephanie’s secrets with Abigail. Stephanie tells Chad about the phone call she overheard where “Abigail” says she was talking to Kayla. When she talked to her mother, Kayla said they had never spoken. Chad thinks “Abigail” must have been confused but Stephanie isn’t so sure. She thinks maybe “Abigail” is lying. Chad thinks there must be an explanation and thinks “Abigail” must be confusing Kayla for another doctor.

DiMera Enterprises: An annoyed Connie turns around and grabs her knife as Gabi sits at her desk. She puts the knife behind her back as Gabi answers a phone call. Gabi turns to Connie and says she needs her to find Melinda immediately. Connie informs Gabi about Melinda taking a leave of absence. Gabi doesn’t understand while Connie explains it away.

Connie moves closer to get in stabbing range when Gabi gets a call from Paulina reporting Rafe is awake. Gabi tells Connie the good news before rushing out the door.

University Hospital – Rafe’s Room: Paulina demands Rafe wake up. Just then, he rouses. Kayla arrives, pulls his tube out, and tells him to relax. She says everyone is happy to have him back.

Kayla checks Rafe out when Jada walks in the door and pulls him into an embrace. Jada tells him how long she’s been waiting for him to wake up so she could look into his eyes. Just then, Gabi barges in and embraces her brother followed by Jada. Rafe says he still doesn’t know what happened to him. Gabi tells him that he’s been in a coma for two months after someone tried to kill him in the cemetery. Rafe says he remembers being on the phone with Paulina and then flashes back to the conversation. In real-time, he says he remembers feeling pain before passing out. However, he has no clue who stabbed him. Gabi wonders why it matters what Rafe remembers as they already know Everett did it. They go on to say he followed up stabbing him by dying by suicide. Jada’s facial expression indicates she’s still not quite sure.

DiMera Mansion – Living Room: “Abigail” is talking to Stefano’s portrait saying she’s in a position he would understand as family means everything to her and her brother. Just then, Steve arrives and startles her. She doesn’t know who he is and he introduces himself as her uncle. He asks about her talking to Stefano and she tries to laugh it off. However, Steve heard exactly what she said to the portrait, and she awkwardly agrees she was talking abou her brother, JJ.

Steve tells her a bit more about her brother and then brings up Abe and how he used flashcards to re-learn everyone’s names and relationships. He tells her a bit more and then mentions her recent meeting with Stephanie. “Abigail” wishes she could remember all the things people are telling her. Steve gets more assertive asking about the treatment plan she’s working on with Kayla and more to the point if what she’s saying is true. Steve says Kayla indicated they never spoke. “Abigail” wonders if it’s a privacy thing (HAHAHAHA, like Kayla would ever abide by HIPPA!). “Abigail” goes into defensive mode saying she’s constantly being told things about her life and is always confused. Steve says he can relate and tells a little story about how he once thought he was Stefano DiMera (Not Steveano!).

Steve explains how weird it was to think he was someone else and “Abigail” says she’s experienced the same thing. She understands why people have their doubts. Steve explains how weird it was for Jack and Jennifer Rose to believe the unbelievable happened (is it really so unbelievable as it happened to Abigail before?).

Connie’s House of Cardboard: Connie returns saying she needs to get the front door fixed as the lock is sticking. She releases Melinda’s gag and tells her Rafe is now awake. Melinda begins to giggle as Connie must be very worried about this new problem. Connie thinks all is good as Rafe didn’t see her, but Melinda isn’t buying what she’s selling.

Endings

Steve is ready to go and thinks “Abigail” should call Kayla about the treatment plan. With that, he exits and “Abigail” admits Uncle Steve is going to be a problem.

Stephanie grabs the urn and tells Chad she needs to get back to work. She mentions a dinner with “Abigail” and Chad says he’s on board.

Paulina brings Kayla a latte from Sweet Bits to celebrate Rafe regaining consciousness. Kayla says all the preliminary tests indicate he’s on his way to a full recovery (HIPPA!).

Jada tries to feed Rafe but he’s all done. He hates having her feed him but Jada tells him to grin and bear it. Rafe asks about work and Jada tells him that she’s the temporary commissioner in his absence. He asks for an update and Jada reluctantly tells him about the recent hit and run involving Sarah. As she’s speaking, Rafe gets an auditory flashback of Connie from the day of the stabbing.

Connie is freaked out as things have not gone as she hoped. Connie tells Melinda about Gabi sleeping with EJ which tickles Melinda. She’s not happy as Gabi isn’t miserable. In fact, she was downright happy about making EJ her side piece. She turns to cardboard Li as she grabs her knife and says she knows he doesn’t want her to kill anyone else but thinks she must disobey him this one last time.

