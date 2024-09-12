Daytime Confidential Podcast Episode #1133: Bustin' Through Like the Kool-Aid Man

DC Confidential Media, Inc.

On episode 1133 of Daytime Confidential, Luke Kerr, Joshua Baldwin and Melodie Aikels dish the latest The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital, The Young and The Restless and talk shows storylines and news, including:

Luna is captured on The Bold and the Beautiful. Finn rescues Steffy.

Gabi and EJ have sex on Days of Our Lives. Holly finds out Eric killed her father.

The aftermath of Kelly Monaco being out at General Hospital continues. Jagger is killed by Sonny. Rick reports Alexis. This is how you bring back Jonathan Jackson as Lucky?

NOTE: This episode was recorded prior to the news of Alexa Havins joining GH was announced.

Will Victor and Lily team up on The Young and the Restless. Is the Billy/Chelsea/Adam/Sally quad the most underwhelming cheating story we've seen in a good while.

