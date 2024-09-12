General Hospital Fans Passionately Campaign For Soap to Keep Kelly Monaco

Fans of exiting General Hospital star Kelly Monaco (Sam) are campaigning for The Powers That Be to keep their fave around. In a petition on Change.org, Sam fans have penned a heartfelt note to ABC, GH, and the Walt Disney Company.

They wrote:

Many fans of General Hospital have grown up watching this iconic show. Sam McCall, masterfully portrayed by Kelly Monaco for over 2 decades, has woven herself into the fabric of our daily lives, becoming a beloved figure on screen. Now, Kelly has been blindsided and fired after 21 years.

The thought of General Hospital without Sam's character is not just disappointing, it is unthinkable for the loyal audience. Her departure would strip the show of its core, disorienting many longtime viewers who have followed her storylines for years. Sam McCall is more than just a character to us, she represents a part of our own lives - triumphs, hardships, love, and loss. Without Kelly Monaco, this character’s journey abruptly ends, leaving her viewers with an incomplete story and void that can't be filled.We are making a plea to the producers and the network: keep Kelly Monaco on General Hospital.

By signing this petition, you are standing with thousands of General Hospital fans in preserving a valuable part of the show’s history. It's time to respect the dedication and emotional investment of the viewers and, especially Kelly, who have dedicated their time and heart into the character. Join us in this critical rallying cry - Let's keep Kelly Monaco on General Hospital!

So far, the petition has nabbed over 13,500 signatures.

Fans also shared their thoughts on X using hashtags like #IStandWithKelly and #UnitedforKelly. The official "I Stand with Kelly" X account put a passionate message on the site of a truck, sending the vehicle over to studios.