Skip to main content

General Hospital Fans Passionately Campaign For Soap to Keep Kelly Monaco

Monaco has played Sam McCall for over 20 years
Kelly Monaco, General Hospital

Fans of exiting General Hospital star Kelly Monaco (Sam) are campaigning for The Powers That Be to keep their fave around. In a petition on Change.org, Sam fans have penned a heartfelt note to ABC, GH, and the Walt Disney Company.

RELATED: RUMOR REPORT: Is Kelly Monaco OUT at General Hospital?

They wrote:

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

So far, the petition has nabbed over 13,500 signatures. 

Fans also shared their thoughts on X using hashtags like #IStandWithKelly and #UnitedforKelly. The official "I Stand with Kelly" X account put a passionate message on the site of a truck, sending the vehicle over to studios. 

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Kelly Monaco
General Hospital

Kelly Monaco's Final GH Episode to Air Later This Week

By Daytime Confidential StaffComment
Kelly Monaco, General Hospital
General Hospital

Kelly Monaco's Mom Carmina Addresses Daughter's Last Day of GH Filming

By Daytime Confidential StaffComment
Kelly Monaco
General Hospital

RUMOR REPORT: Is Kelly Monaco OUT at GH?

By Daytime Confidential StaffComment
Kelly Monaco, General Hospital
General Hospital

Kelly Monaco Claims GH Firing Was "Retaliation"

By Daytime Confidential StaffComment