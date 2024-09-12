General Hospital Fans Passionately Campaign For Soap to Keep Kelly Monaco
Monaco has played Sam McCall for over 20 years
Fans of exiting General Hospital star Kelly Monaco (Sam) are campaigning for The Powers That Be to keep their fave around. In a petition on Change.org, Sam fans have penned a heartfelt note to ABC, GH, and the Walt Disney Company.
They wrote:
So far, the petition has nabbed over 13,500 signatures.
Fans also shared their thoughts on X using hashtags like #IStandWithKelly and #UnitedforKelly. The official "I Stand with Kelly" X account put a passionate message on the site of a truck, sending the vehicle over to studios.