Perkie’s Observations: Jason Warns Carly to Stop Messing With Brennan on General Hospital

General Hospital recap:

Tracy calls a Deception meeting because of her concern with Sonny's involvement in the company. Lois says there is no evidence linking Sonny to Cates’ murder. Maxie and Lucy are shocked at Lois' new voice, but she explains the change.

Tracy brings it back to Sonny and how Deception doesn't need that kind of publicity. She's worried people will question his investment in the company which is scrutiny they don't need. Maxie is not concerned since Natalia came with the deal and she's the greatest CFO that ever was. (Not sure how the company was staying afloat before the Almighty Natalia dragged her bigoted butt in there) Tracy tells Natalia to have Sonny reread his morality clause.

Sasha organizes a brunch for Cody and the Scorpio family down by the boathouse (nothing says enjoying yummy food quite like on a dock where a person was murdered two days before) James gets personal asking about Cody and Sasha’s sleep habits. Maxie arrives as Cody says Sasha is his girlfriend then takes her aside to make sure she's on the same page.

Tracy interrupts, upset there is no food at the main house and demands to know why Sasha catered a meal for the Scorpios on their property. Sasha says it's her day off and she asked Olivia's permission before having the Scorpios as her guests. Tracy says Sasha and Cody have overstepped their bounds but Mac steps in. Cody thanks Mac for the save and the two share a hug.

Josslyn complains to Micheal about Carly and Sonny’s supposed reunion and how she dosn't buy it. Josslyn says she knows Carly is giving Sonny an alibi which could blow up in her face. Michael claims Cates was a garbage person and whoever killed him did the right thing. He tells Josslyn that Cates arrested Kristina for killing the baby which she didn't know. Michael tells her about Alexis, but Josslyn doesn't believe she would have killed Cates, and he tells her to leave it.

Josslyn understands but is still upset Carly is helping Sonny because of how he treated her. Michael says he needed to forgive Sonny to move forward, and Josslyn can't control what Carly does. Michael says Sonny is a part of his family.

Carly tells Jason that Lulu is running out of time, and no one can get a hold of Kevin or Laura to tell them Lucky has been moved. Jason is not happy to hear Carly is getting her intel from Brennan. Jason says Brennan has an agenda, but Carly says she can handle him. Jason warns her not to get involved with Brennan. Carly says she only cares about finding Lucky and saving Lulu and Jason needs to understand that.

Carly mentions Dante calling her out for not being close to Lulu in the later years and she admits they were tight at one point. She says she misses her cousin and wants her back. Carly says Bobbie was the one who kept the Spencers together and she feels like she needs to step into the role. She asks Jason to go to Africa to bring Lucky home and Jason agrees to do it.

Diane tells Sonny that Alexis was heard threatening Cates and she threw a gun over the bridge. Sonny's not happy to hear Ric was one of the witnesses, but Diane says his story was corroborated by Elizabeth. Diane says she can't represent Alexis because she's representing Sonny, and Alexis can be charged with first degree murder since she doesn't have an alibi. Diane says Alexis will choose her children over herself and was protecting Kristina. She wants to know how they'll help Alexis get off the hook.

Brook Lynn tells Lois that Violet asked when she and Chase would start a family. She says they discussed it but worries they won't be on the same page at the same time. Brook Lynn admits she hears her biological clock ticking and decides maybe it's time to start trying for a baby. (Which is good because if we're not careful we might actually go a full month without talk of baby/thinking about babies/baby rabies)

Natalia stops by to tell Sonny the Deception women were discussing the repercussions of Cates’ murder. Natalia says Tracy believes Sonny’s a person of interest, but he claims Cates had a lot of enemies. Sonny complains about Cates coming at Kristina and is glad he’s dead. He worries about Alexis taking the fall and swears she won't go down for murder.

