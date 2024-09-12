Netflix Scraps Season 8 Reunion For Selling Sunset Amid Backstage Drama For Chrishell Stause and Costars

Steven Bergman Photography

Fans of soap star-turned-reality star Chrishell Stause (ex-Amanda, All My Children/ex-Jordan, Days of Our Lives) won't get to enjoy a reunion for her hit Netflix show Selling Sunset. Per Variety, the streamer has nixed a reunion for Selling Sunset Season 8 due to behind-the-scenes drama with the cast.

Stause recently shared her displeasure with castmate Nicole Young on Instagram. According to Variety, she posted on a since-expired Instagram story:

I will NEVER work on a show with her on it again. I would rather be sued.

Stause went on, tagging Selling Sunset producers:

And you are disgusting for blindsiding her with this to see with the world instead of letting her at LEAST defend herself with the TRUTH.

Why is Stause irate with Young? On the latest season, Young mentions rumors that Stause's pal Emma Hernan is having an affair with a married man. There's even more drama going on with feuding realtors Bre Tiesi (whom Lazkani judged in past seasons for her personal life, having a child with Nick Cannon) and Chelsea Lazkani (whose husband is allegedly cheating on her). After Tiesi finds out the alleged news about Lazkani's husband, chaos has erupted off-screen.

Netflix reps had no comment for Variety.