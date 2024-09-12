Netflix Scraps Season 8 Reunion For Selling Sunset Amid Backstage Drama For Chrishell Stause and Costars
Fans of soap star-turned-reality star Chrishell Stause (ex-Amanda, All My Children/ex-Jordan, Days of Our Lives) won't get to enjoy a reunion for her hit Netflix show Selling Sunset. Per Variety, the streamer has nixed a reunion for Selling Sunset Season 8 due to behind-the-scenes drama with the cast.
Stause recently shared her displeasure with castmate Nicole Young on Instagram. According to Variety, she posted on a since-expired Instagram story:
Stause went on, tagging Selling Sunset producers:
Why is Stause irate with Young? On the latest season, Young mentions rumors that Stause's pal Emma Hernan is having an affair with a married man. There's even more drama going on with feuding realtors Bre Tiesi (whom Lazkani judged in past seasons for her personal life, having a child with Nick Cannon) and Chelsea Lazkani (whose husband is allegedly cheating on her). After Tiesi finds out the alleged news about Lazkani's husband, chaos has erupted off-screen.
Netflix reps had no comment for Variety.