Peter Reckell and Kristian Alfonso Back Taping at Days of Our Lives

Brady and Fancy Face are making their way back to Days of Our Lives. Fan favorite and legendary duo Peter Reckell (Bo Brady) and Kristian Alfonso (Hope Williams Brady) are reprising their roles on DAYS. According to TV Insider, the two have already started filming a storyline that will air in May 2025. The two were last seen together onscreen in April 2023, after Bo was shot by his son, Shawn (Brandon Beemer), resulting in the senior Brady landing in a coma. Alfonso returned earlier this year in April to film the on-air funeral for onscreen dad Doug Williams (the late Bill Hayes).

Reckell said about his return to the soap:

Just like riding a bike. And thank goodness they keep one at the ready for me in Salem. This ride is one we know the fans are really going to love. Stay tuned!

Alfonso also expressed her enthusiasm for being back on the show and remarked: