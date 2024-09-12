Skip to main content

WATCH: Netflix Drops Teaser Trailer For Tyler Perry's Beauty in Black Featuring Debbi Morgan (VIDEO)

The first eight episodes of the 16-part series drop Oct. 24 on Netflix
Debbi Morgan, Beauty in Black

Debbi Morgan back on our screens? Yes, please! We already knew All My Children legend (ex-Angie) would be part of the new Tyler Perry show Beauty in Black. But in a new teaser trailer for the Netflix drama, we get glimpses of all the juicy goodness that's going down.

In Beauty in Black, Taylor Polidore Williams is Kimmie, who's having a hard time after her mom kickes her out. Meanwhile, Mallory (Crystle Stewart) is thriving as a businesswoman. When their lives collide, who can say what will result? 

Per Netflix, the first eight episodes of the 16-part series, full of sexiness, secrets, and scandals, will drop Oct. 24. It's a part of Perry's creative partnership with the streaming service.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Take a look at what's to come below!

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Debbi Morgan, Richard Lawson, All My Children
Pop Confidential

AMC's Debbi Morgan and Richard Lawson Cast in Tyler Perry's Beauty in Black

By Daytime ConfidentialComment
Richard Lawson and Debbi Morgan
Soaps

WATCH: All My Children's Debbi Morgan and Richard Lawson Face Off in Tyler Perry's Beauty in Black (VIDEO)

By Jillian BoweComment
Tyler Perry
Pop Confidential

Tyler Perry Extends and Expands Netflix Deal and Announces New Drama

By Daytime ConfidentialComment
Bridgerton
Pop Confidential

WATCH: Netflix Drops Trailer For Part 2 of Bridgerton's Third Season (VIDEO)

By Jillian BoweComment