WATCH: Netflix Drops Teaser Trailer For Tyler Perry's Beauty in Black Featuring Debbi Morgan (VIDEO)

The first eight episodes of the 16-part series drop Oct. 24 on Netflix

Calvin Ashford/Netflix

Debbi Morgan back on our screens? Yes, please! We already knew All My Children legend (ex-Angie) would be part of the new Tyler Perry show Beauty in Black. But in a new teaser trailer for the Netflix drama, we get glimpses of all the juicy goodness that's going down.

In Beauty in Black, Taylor Polidore Williams is Kimmie, who's having a hard time after her mom kickes her out. Meanwhile, Mallory (Crystle Stewart) is thriving as a businesswoman. When their lives collide, who can say what will result?

Per Netflix, the first eight episodes of the 16-part series, full of sexiness, secrets, and scandals, will drop Oct. 24. It's a part of Perry's creative partnership with the streaming service.

Take a look at what's to come below!