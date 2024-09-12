Skip to main content

The Young and the Restless Recap: Sharon Finds Mariah Rummaging Through Her House

The Young and the Restless Recap for September 11, 2024
Camryn Grimes

Camryn Grimes

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Lucy is sitting in her living room when she dials the phone. She calls Faith and when she answers, begs her not to hang up. Lucy begs her to talk as things have gotten so weird and are only getting worse.

At Sharon’s place, there’s a knock on the door and Mariah enters calling out for her mother. Mariah enters hoping to find Sharon and begins to look around. She decides to go upstairs to the medicine cabinet when Sharon arrives home. She looks at her daughter wondering why she’s there.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Recap: Adam Blows Off Nick to Pursue Sally

What did you think of today’s The Young and the Restless recap? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below and keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless recaps!

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

IMG_4098
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Recap: Sharon Admits Some of Her Lies to Nick and Mariah

By Joshua BaldwinComment
IMG_1522
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Recap: Tessa and Mariah Worry About Sharon's Empty Love Tank

By Joshua BaldwinComment
IMG_2359
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Recap: Mariah and Tessa Buy a House

By Joshua BaldwinComment
IMG_0467
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Recap: Who Messed With Sharon’s Meds?

By Joshua BaldwinComment