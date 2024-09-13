Days of Our Lives Recap: Fiona Stops Xander From Beating the Fool Out of Brady

Paul Telfer

On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

Salem High School: Tate tells Eric that Holly took off after their argument. Sophia appears in the background as Tate says Holly couldn’t wait to get away from him. She listens in as Tate says Holly wants Brady to pay for what he did to Sarah.

Sophia overhears the duo discussing how Eric was the person who killed Holly’s father. They chat a bit more before embracing. With that, Eric makes his exit.

Sophia approaches and says she’s sorry for everything going on. She’s happy to hear Brady has been let go. Sophia says it’s great he has Holly for moral support but Tate indicates that might not be the case. Sophia understands why Holly is Team Sarah but thinks she should be more understanding about Tate’s perspective.

Salem PD – EJ’s Office: Holly confronts EJ about dismissing Brady’s charges. He explains there wasn’t enough evidence, but Holly offers to help him gather information. For some reason, EJ tells her about Kristen disposing of Brady’s car. He tells Holly if she so happens to find any evidence against Brady she should bring it to him.

EJ wonders why Holly is so determined to see Brady go down for the accident. Holly says she doesn’t want to see Brady go free after Eric got away with killing her father (he actually went to prison). EJ says how sorry he is she learned the truth. Holly thinks she was stupid to believe her mother. EJ says he begged Nicole to tell Holly the truth but to no avail. EJ says Nicole was trying to protect her but Holly says they both know she was only protecting Eric. EJ apologizes for going off but says he was thrown by receiving divorce papers from Nicole. Holly says he didn’t say anything wrong as she already feels Nicole chose her new family over her.

EJ apologizes for hiding the truth about Jude’s paternity hurt Holly along with Nicole and Eric. She appreciates the apology but also understands why he did it. He was nothing but supportive of her and her mother. She’s grateful for all the ways he took care of her when she was in a coma. He says he thinks about her as his daughter and Holly believes his kind words.

Basic Black: Kristen updates Brady about her conversation with EJ and how he now knows she disposed of the car. She says EJ wanted her to flip on him but got out of it. Brady wants her to go back to EJ and tell him the truth. Kristen refuses to adhere to his request saying she has no information to give him. Brady doesn’t want to risk both of Rachel’s parents being in jail. Kristen says there’s no evidence to put either one of them away. Brady tells her about Sarah’s hypnosis and how his re-arrest is only a matter of time.

Kristen reminds Brady that Theresa is already in prison and needs to concentrate on Tate and Rachel. Brady confronts her about their custody agreement, and she says she thinks they need to change their situation. Kristen says Rachel misses her father and wants to do right by their daughter. She flashes back to her conversation with EJ where her brother said she was still in love with Brady. In real-time, Kristen says she knows Brady is shutting down but knows he’ll fight for his children.

University Hospital – Marlena’s Office: Marlena hypnotizes Sarah and has her think back to the night of the accident. Sarah sees herself walking into the parking lot outside Horton Square. She’s alone when she hears a car screeching and going too fast. When directed to look back at the car and its driver, Sarah says she sees the grey car and it’s coming straight at her. The lights are bright and she can’t get out of the way. Marlena asks if she can see the driver and Sarah says she doesn’t see Brady. She can’t make out the face because of the glare and Marlena says they’re going to take it one step at a time. She tells her to look closely, and Sarah says she knows who the driver is.

Marlena is dictating notes about Sarah’s case when Kristen arrives for a chat. She asks Marlena and John to attend Rachel’s next recital. Marlena is thrown by Kristen’s kindness. Kristen explains about her conversation with Brady and adjusting their custody agreement. Marlena is suspicious Kristen still has feelings for Brady.

University Hospital – Lobby: Xander is fuming about Brady being released. Fiona thinks it might be better if Sarah doesn’t remember. Xander is certain Marlena will be able to help her remember through hypnosis. Fiona wonders if Xander has considered the possibility Brady wasn’t driving the car. Xander thinks she’s being ridiculous as all the evidence points to Brady. Fiona looks distressed and says she was hoping there might be a silver lining to Brady’s charges being dropped so they could focus on Sarah’s recovery and moving forward.

Fiona notes how neither one of them have lived perfect lives and she wonders if they should be so focused on punishing someone else. She begins to get weepy thinking about being found out but Xander only thinks she’s feeling bad for her past actions. Xander asks her what’s wrong but before she can make any admissions, Sarah arrives on the scene. She says she was close to seeing the driver and knows it’s someone she knows but can’t make out their face. Xander pushes but Sarah says she just wants to go home. She says she needs a moment and heads off to the bathroom.

Xander gets a text with business he needs to deal with at Titan and asks Fiona to drive Sarah home.

Kiriakis Mansion – Living Room: Fiona and Sarah arrive home and engage in small talk before Sarah decides to head upstairs for a nap. After she leaves, Fiona begins to clean up and notices the piñata bat is missing.

Eric arrives and finds Sarah sitting on the sofa. He says he’s there to see Holly and Sarah asks what’s going on. She realizes he’s in town to support Brady and they bathe in the awkward moment.

Basic Black: Xander arrives and tells Brady about Sarah’s hypnosis appointment as he begins to roll up his sleeves. Brady knows Xander is there to fire him which is why he’s already written his letter of resignation. Xander says that’s not why he’s there and grabs the baseball bat from the hallway. He says not to bother with screaming as he sent the staff home for the day. Brady says he deserves what’s coming but Xander can’t deal with him playing the martyr (neither can we). Xander begins to slam the bat around the office. He cocks it back saying Brady’s going to feel the pain Sarah is going to feel for the rest of her life. Before he can make contact with Brady’s head, Fiona appears and tells her son to stop.

Endings

Eric takes a seat and asks Sarah how she’s holding up. She talks about the hypnosis and how she couldn’t’ successfully remember the driver’s face (does anyone else think she actually did remember?). Sarah thinks it’s cool how they are both now in love and happy. They discuss the current situation and Sarah expresses how much love and support she’s lucky to have. With that, they embrace.

Sophia thinks it must be horrible for Holly to find out Eric isn’t the guy she thought he was. She can only imagine how difficult it must be for Tate and Holly to be on opposite sides of the Brady situation. She tells Tate she wants to support him and pulls him into an embrace (I LOVE her).

Holly can’t believe Eric only spent a short time in prison for killing her father and now Brady is going to get away with what he did to Sarah. EJ assures her that he will do his best to get Sarah justice. He tells Holly how proud he is of her and they embrace.

Kristen tells Marlena her feelings for Brady have certainly waxed and waned over the years. She knows she will probably never get over him. Marlena doesn’t care and asks her to tell Rachel she and John will attend the recital. Before she leaves, Kristen says she hates what Brady is going through but thinks he might finally be realizing the two of them are meant to be.

Xander wonders why his mother is there and why she cares as she doesn’t know Brady. Fiona tells Xander she’s there because of him. If he beats the fool out of Brady, he will go to prison at a time when his wife and daughter need him the most. He says he’ll just get a good lawyer like Brady did. He cocks the bat back yet again when Fiona stops him by saying she has a confession to make.

