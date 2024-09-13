Days of Our Lives Recap: Kristen Tells EJ to Take His Immunity Offer and Shove it

Stacy Haiduk

University Hospital – Marlena’s Office: Eric arrives to talk about the Holly debacle. She asks about what happened and Eric says he didn’t get to tell Holly the truth. Tate told her because he thought she already knew. He can’t believe he didn’t tell Holly long ago. Marlena says he was only trying to protect her, but Eric thinks Holly has every right to be angry.

Marlena thinks Nicole should come home but Eric says Jude has been sick and doesn’t want to put him on a plane. Marlena offers to talk to Holly but Eric thinks it could make even more of a mess. Marlena says when there’s love and a will, there’s always a way forward. Eric rises and Marlena assures him that Holly will return to the fold. With that, they embrace (I love these two together!). Eric thanks his mother for all her support and she tells him to remember to be patient and compassionate. With that, Eric exits.

Salem High School: Holly is looking at pictures of Daniel on her phone when she gets a call from Nicole. She answer the phone long enough to tell her mother to leave her alone. Just then, Tate arrives. He understands her anger but wants her to give her mother a chance. Holly has no time for neither her mother’s nor Eric’s explanations. She goes on to tell her beloved about her confrontation with Saint Eric.

Tate is furious with himself for revealing the truth. Holly assures him everything is ok as her mother and Eric should have told her the truth a long time ago. Tate mentions Brady coming home which surprises Holly. He says he’s home as EJ decided to drop the charges.

Holly doesn’t understand and Tate explains a lack of evidence set his father free. She doesn’t get it as he confessed and can’t believe Brady is just going to get away with paralyzing Sarah. Tate explains his father wanted to be held accountable, but Holly is having none of it. Tate wonders if her anger is really about Brady or actually about Eric and Nicole hiding the truth about her father’s death. With that, the bell rings and Holly ditches school.

Kiriakis Mansion – Sarah’s Room: Xander arrives and says Victoria is down for her nap. They chat about her upcoming first birthday as Xander rubs her shoulders. He reminds Sarah of her upcoming hypnosis appointment with Marlena. Xander wants to put Brady away and they can only do so if she remembers.

Maggie arrives saying Victoria is exhausted from the party. Xander asks if she’ll look out for their daughter so they can go to Sarah’s appointment with Marlena. With that, Xander exits. Maggie asks if Sarah is up for the session. Sarah says she is and wants to support Xander. Maggie reminds Sarah how determined Xander is to make Brady pay but wonders if Sarah feels the same way.

Sarah thinks Brady going to prison solves nothing. She also knows how close Maggie and Brady are. Sarah says she wants to go through with the hypnosis, not to punish Brady, but for her own well-being. She needs to remember what happened that night.

Kiriakis Mansion – Living Room: Fiona toasts Victor’s portrait and tells him about their granddaughter’s birthday party. She goes on to defend herself OUT LOUD for not following through with smothering Sarah. She goes forward asking Victor how she should deal with the fact that she was the one behind the wheel and Brady is innocent. Just as Brady arrives…

Brady very clearly didn’t hear anything Fiona said (poor, dumb, Brady). He mentions having the charges dropped and then says he’s there to see Sarah. Fiona thinks Brady should stay away. Brady wonders why saying he has no intention of telling anyone about their tryst and that they were together the night of the accident. Fiona thanks him but says Sarah is very fragile and isn’t ready to see him. Brady tells her that he and Sarah had a great relationship before the accident and just wants to apologize. She goes on to say Xander will go upside his head if he finds Brady in the house… cue Xander walking into the room.

Fiona covers saying she was just telling Brady to leave. Brady explains he just wanted to apologize to Sarah. Xander says he’ll be very sorry soon enough as she has an appointment with Marlena which will uncover all her lost memories.

Maggie wheels Sarah into the room and they’re both surprised to see Brady with Xander and Fiona. Brady approaches and tells Sarah and Maggie how sorry he is. He’s not expecting forgiveness as he could never pardon himself. Brady explains why he relapsed and is ashamed of that as well as hitting her. He further admits not remembering anything that happened that fateful night. Brady knows he needs to be punished but his confession wasn’t enough. They are both clearly moved as Xander stares daggers through Brady’s back. Maggie appreciates Brady’s sentiments and understands like no one else. That being said, she’s heartbroken Brady didn’t come to her as his sponsor. Maggie believes everyone needs to move forward. Xander is done with Brady’s babbling and wheels Sarah out so they can get to their appointment.

Salem PD – EJ’s Office: Kristen is reading a story about the hit and run when EJ arrives. He says since he couldn’t send Brady to prison, he thinks he will send his sister, instead. Kristen is somewhat confused when EJ says Brady isn’t being charged due to lack of evidence, specifically his car conveniently disappearing. EJ gets snarky and then says he knows Kristen is responsible for getting rid of the vehicle.

Kristen giggles thinking EJ’s imagination is quite active. EJ says an officer overheard Brady saying Kristen was responsible. Kristen thinks Brady must have been drunk. EJ thinks he has his sister dead to rights. He says tampering with evidence and obstruction of justice are very serious charges. EJ continues saying she will have to vacate her job as head of DiMera and her role as Rachel’s mother, all for Brady Black. He offers to grant his sister immunity if she implicates Brady. Kristen tells her brother to go to hell. They go back and forth for a bit before Kristen exits.

Tate is stunned to see Eric in the halls of his high school. Eric explains he’s there to see Holly. Tate explains the situation and Holly’s anger about Brady.

Holly arrives at the Salem PD and confronts EJ about letting Brady walk. He explains he didn’t have the evidence to hold him. Holly wonders what would happen if she helped him gather evidence.

Brady arrives at Basic Black when Kristen walks in. She warns him he needs to be careful as EJ is determined to put him behind bars.

Xander and Fiona wait in the hospital lobby whilst Sarah is with Marlena.

Marlena tells Sarah they won’t be disturbed. Sarah understands she might be conflicted since Brady is her stepson. Marlena assures Sarah she’s invested in helping her find out the truth from the night of the accident. Sarah says she needs to know the truth.

