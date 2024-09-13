The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Sharon Gets Busted for Lying by Mariah

Sharon Case and Camryn Grimes

Sharon: The coffeehouse maven (Sharon Case) sets the record straight with Daniel (Michael Graziadei). Watch for Sharon to cover up her misdeeds.

Victoria: The Newman heiress (Amelia Heinle) makes a choice regarding her romance with Cole (J. Eddie Peck). Meanwhile, Victoria decides whether to do the right thing or look the other way. Look for Victor (Eric Braeden) to flip his lid over her constant need to ride to Billy's (Jason Thompson) rescue.

Daniel: The artist pledges to keep Lucy (Lily Brooks O'Briant) safe.

Victor: The mustache hides something from Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott).

Nick/Mariah: The Newman playboy (Joshua Morrow) and marketing exec (Camryn Grimes) get disturbing news about Sharon. Look for Nick to reach out to someone to help Sharon while Mariah busts her mom for lying.

Phyllis: Red (Michelle Stafford) schemes her next move and plots the next step with Billy.

Lily: The ousted CEO (Christel Khalil) gets some unprompted advice from Devon (Bryton James) and Nate (Sean Dominic).

Adam/Chelsea: The two (Mark Grossman and Melissa Claire Egan) become nervous that their one-night stand will trouble Conner. Chelsea continues to plead her case with Billy, but he remains firm in his decision.

Claire: The au pair (Hayley Erin) has a heart-to-heart with Cole.