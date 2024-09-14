On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Liam and Will are hanging out at Deacon’s pizza kitchen discussing the latest drama in their father’s life. Liam thinks the entire situation could have been much worse if Katie hadn’t caught on to Luna. Will thinks Katie was way more concerned with Poppy than Luna. He goes forward saying the larger point is how connected Katie still is to Bill. Liam picks up what Will is laying down wondering if young Will would like an “itty bitty” reunion between his mother and father.

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Spoilers: Katie Makes Nice With Poppy

