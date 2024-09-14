Skip to main content

The Young and the Restless Recap: Phyllis Pushes Billy for Details About the Shake Up at Abbott-Chancellor

The Young and the Restless Recap for September 13, 2024
Jason Thompson, Michelle Stafford

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap: 

Phyllis and Billy are having drinks at the GCAC bar. Billy tells Phyllis watching him go rounds with Victor doesn’t warrant a free drink as he has expensive tastes. Phyllis understands and says she gets how difficult it is to do battle with Victor. She wonders if he was just looking for a fight or if Victor was baiting him about something specific. Billy says Victor is very upset he is now running Abbott-Chancellor and even more so because it’s going to be a success!

Phyllis asks about the rumors of an internal shakeup at the company. She pointedly asks if it’s true he fired Chance and Lily. He confirms he did, and Phyllis says he must need some qualified folks to fill those roles. They beat around the bush for a bit when Billy calls Phyllis out about her intentions behind inviting her for a free drink.

