The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Brooke Demands Taylor Put Some Respect on Her Name

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of September 16-20, 2024
Here’s the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers:

Katie (Heather Tom) helps Bill (Don Diamont) and Will (Crew Morrow) find common ground.

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) tells Finn (Tanner Novlan) a key piece of information.

Brooke demands Taylor (Rebecca Budig) put some respect on her name.

Eric (John McCook) and Taylor reunite.

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Spoilers: Bill and Poppy Try to Pick Up the Pieces

Steffy’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) update shocks Hope (Annika Noelle).

Taylor and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) review their history.

Steffy gives Hope an interesting ultimatum.

