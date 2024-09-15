Days of Our Lives Promo: A Devastating Explosion Rocks Salem

Days of Our Lives Promo for the week of September 16-20, 2024

This week in Salem, plans go awry, lust is in the air, and an explosion changes everything. Let’s get into it…

Steve (Stephen Nichols) directs Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) to run another DNA test on the woman who claims to be Abigail (AnnaLynne McCord).

Clyde (James Read) tells Mark (Jonah Robinson) who apparently has access to folks incarcerated in Supermax prisons) to get his sister hitched to Chad (Billy Flynn) ASAP.

We see a clip of Chad and “Abigail” closing in on a kiss. Cut to Mark telling “Abigail” he can’ believe she’s actually falling for Chad.

Rafe (Galen Gering) tells Jada (Elia Cantu) he heard a woman’s voice behind him the day he was stabbed. Cut to Connie (Julia Dove) about to stab Melinda (Tina Huang) who has apparently released herself from the ties which bound her. When next we see the bedroom, Stefan (Brandon Barash) walks in to find Connie holding a knife to Ava’s (Tamara Braun) neck.

Lust is in the air as Stephanie (Abigail Klein) and Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) and Gabi (Cherie Jimenez) and EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) engage in lip locks.

A gun toting Jada busts into a room and is stunned by what she sees.

A clock runs down towards zero as a panicked Gabi screams, “we’re going to die!” When it hits zero, a bomb goes off and EJ falls to the ground.

