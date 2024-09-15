Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Fiona’s Revelation Blows Xander Away
Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the week of September 16-20, 2024
Here are the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers:
Paulina (Jackée Harry) learns damning evidence from Stefan (Brandon Barash).
Steve (Stephen Nichols) has questions for Clyde (James Read).
Xander (Paul Telfer) is stunned by Fiona’s (Serena Scott Thomas) revelation.
Connie’s (Julia Dove) plan comes to an explosive climax.
Stefan has a proposition for Ava (Tamara Braun).
“Abigail” (AnnaLynne McCord) and Mark (Jonah Robinson) have to deal with an imminent threat to their plan.
