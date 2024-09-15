Skip to main content

Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Fiona’s Revelation Blows Xander Away

Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the week of September 16-20, 2024
Serena Scott Thomas

Serena Scott Thomas

Here are the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers:

Paulina (Jackée Harry) learns damning evidence from Stefan (Brandon Barash).

Steve (Stephen Nichols) has questions for Clyde (James Read).

Xander (Paul Telfer) is stunned by Fiona’s (Serena Scott Thomas) revelation.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Previous Days of Our Lives (DAYS) Spoilers: Holly Unleashes Her Anger on Saint Eric

Connie’s (Julia Dove) plan comes to an explosive climax.

Stefan has a proposition for Ava (Tamara Braun).

“Abigail” (AnnaLynne McCord) and Mark (Jonah Robinson) have to deal with an imminent threat to their plan.

Keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers!

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

IMG_3968
Days of Our Lives

DAYS Promo: A Devastating Explosion Rocks Salem

By Joshua BaldwinComment
IMG_4152
Days of Our Lives

DAYS Spoilers: Fake Abigail Tries to Lockdown Chad With a Proposal

By Joshua BaldwinComment
IMG_4159
Days of Our Lives

DAYS Promo: Eric Fingers Fiona as the Drunk Driver Who Ran Down Sarah

By Joshua BaldwinComment
IMG_3632
Days of Our Lives

DAYS Spoilers: Fiona and Brady Experience a Night to Remember

By Joshua BaldwinComment