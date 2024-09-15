Perkie’s Observations: Anna and Jason Head to Africa to Find Lucky on General Hospital

Finola Hughes

On today’s General Hospital recap:

Mac complains to Felicia about Tracy being mean to Sasha and her staff. He worries about Cody, but Felicia thinks Tracy is friends with Cody and is jealous of Sasha. Felicia reassures Mac that Cody is a big boy who can take care of himself. Mac gets a call about new evidence in Cates' murder.

Michael tells Kristina not to tell the police the truth about the night Cates was killed, though she wants to help Alexis. Michael says he has a plan and Cates made lots of enemies over the years. Chase calls and tells Kristina to come down to the station for questioning.

At the station, Michael tries to throw his weight around but Chase says he's only letting him stay because he's Kristina's brother. Chase asks where she was the night Cates died and Kristina claims to have been at Alexis' all night. She says she left for half an hour to go to the grave, and no one saw her. Michael stops the questioning and tells Chase to call their lawyer.

Kristina and Michael try to figure out who might have told Chase she went out that night. Kristina remembers Alexis called Molly and believed she was mad enough to turn on her. Kristina admits she knew Cates was at the Quartermaine mansion and pulled into their driveway but turned around and left.

Tracy tells the others Violet lied to her, telling her Brook Lynn and Chace are having a baby. Brook Lynn admits she has been thinking about it. Tracy says the duo are too young and they're dealing with Violet. Tracy wants her to wait, but Lois goes to bat for Brook Lynn. Lois says Tracy will love having a great grandbaby as Chase overhears and questions what's going on.

Brook Lynn tells Chase she's been thinking about it but was worried about the effect on Violet. Chase says Finn gets out of rehab in a month and will take Violet home. Chase says he's ready whenever Brook Lynn is.

Lois tells Tracy she's always been worried about how she treats Brook Lynn but sees now she was wrong. Lois admits she sees Tracy adores Brook Lynn and they have a special relationship. She thinks Tracy is worried she'll lose that connection if Brook Lynn has a baby but believes it will only bring them closer together.



Anna demands Lucky's location from Brennan, but he's worried about her going rogue and getting into trouble with Sidwell. Anna claims she's doing this for Luke because he helped the WSB and her over the years. Brennan gives her the information.

Anna tells Felicia she's going to Africa to find Lucky and bring him home. Felicia says she's coming with her. Anna says she's planning on joining Laura and Kevin and doesn't need extra people around.

Previous General Hospital (GH) Recap: Jason Warns Carly to Stop Messing With Brennan

Carly introduces Jason and Isaiah. Jason says once they have Lucky's location, he's going to get him out. Isaiah offers to go with him but can't even get out of bed. Jason asks for any intel on Sidwell and Isaiah mentions his girlfriend.

Brennan finds Carly and tells her the last location they have for Sidwell is likely where Lucky is being held now. Jason promises to bring Lucky back to save Lulu and Brennan says he won't be alone. Later, Jason joins Anna on the flight.

Alexis wants to know how Sonny will keep Kristina from being arrested for a murder she didn't commit. Alexis says he's the career criminal and he needs to own up to his part. Sonny says Jagger is dead and so is his vendetta and Sonny just wants to put it all behind him.

Alexis says Kristina took his gun and went to the grave and she's suffering from post-partum trauma. Sonny asks if they should admit her to a facility, but Alexis is more concerned about the gun and how it is a violation of Kristina's bail. Alexis says she had no choice but to get rid of the gun.

Sonny wonders what Alexis told the police, so she asks if he's worried about incriminating Kristina or him. Alexis tells him to admit he killed Cates, but Sonny says he was with Carly and his time is accounted for. Alexis knows he's lying since Diane is busy defending him and can't defend her.

Alexis says they need to make sure the police don't find out Kristina was out all night with a gun, she'll be a suspect. Sonny says it won't happen since Kristina didn't kill Cates. Alexis points out she didn't either. She asks how far Sonny will go to make sure Kristina isn't arrested. Sonny claims he won't let her take the fall.

Mac arrives and places Alexis under arrest for the murder of John Cates.

Keep checking back for the latest General Hospital recaps!