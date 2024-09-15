Skip to main content

Kelly Monaco Remembers Ex-General Hospital Co-Star Billy Miller on 1 Year Anniversary of Death

Billy Miller and Kelly Monaco

General Hospital star Kelly Monaco is paying tribute to her friend and former co-star Billy Miller (ex-Drew/Jason) on the one year anniversary of his death. On Instagram, Monaco posted a throwback picture of herself with Miller in a dressing room goofing around and mentions in the caption how much she misses Miller and hints at discussing their story soon. Monaco wrote:

Miller died on September 15, 2023 two days before his birthday in Austin, Texas. The actor suffered from manic depression. See Monaco's touching tribute below.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Billy Miller and Kelly Monaco
General Hospital

Kelly Monaco "Heartbroken" on Billy Miller's Exit from GH

By Jillian BoweComment
Kelly Monaco
General Hospital

Kelly Monaco on Upcoming General Hospital Exit: "Still Doesn't Make Any Sense to Me"

By Jillian BoweComment
GH Alexis and Sam
General Hospital

General Hospital's Nancy Lee Grahn Admits it Was "Hard" Filming Final Scenes With Kelly Monaco

By Jillian BoweComment
Billy Miller
General Hospital

Billy Miller OUT at GH

By Jillian BoweComment