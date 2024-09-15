Kelly Monaco Remembers Ex-General Hospital Co-Star Billy Miller on 1 Year Anniversary of Death
General Hospital star Kelly Monaco is paying tribute to her friend and former co-star Billy Miller (ex-Drew/Jason) on the one year anniversary of his death. On Instagram, Monaco posted a throwback picture of herself with Miller in a dressing room goofing around and mentions in the caption how much she misses Miller and hints at discussing their story soon. Monaco wrote:
Miller died on September 15, 2023 two days before his birthday in Austin, Texas. The actor suffered from manic depression. See Monaco's touching tribute below.
