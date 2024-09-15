Kelly Monaco Remembers Ex-General Hospital Co-Star Billy Miller on 1 Year Anniversary of Death

Steven Bergman Photography

General Hospital star Kelly Monaco is paying tribute to her friend and former co-star Billy Miller (ex-Drew/Jason) on the one year anniversary of his death. On Instagram, Monaco posted a throwback picture of herself with Miller in a dressing room goofing around and mentions in the caption how much she misses Miller and hints at discussing their story soon. Monaco wrote:

I will tell our story soon enough…. 😇🙏🏻❤️ I love and miss you… and beyond

Miller died on September 15, 2023 two days before his birthday in Austin, Texas. The actor suffered from manic depression. See Monaco's touching tribute below.