Days of Our Lives Recap: Chad’s Memories Entice Fake Abigail

On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

Brady Pub: Steve is picking at his food which makes Kayla question what’s wrong. He says he can’t stop thinking about his visit with “Abigail.” Kayla knows how weird it is to be around someone who doesn’t look at all like their niece. Steve says he confronted her about lying about talking to Kayla. He tells Kayla she explained it by saying she was talking to another doctor and got confused.

Steve isn’t quite so sure about “Abigail” saying he doesn’t understand about the “plan” she was discussing. Kayla thinks he should just admit he doesn’t think she’s “Abigail.” He admits he’s not certain because she was talking to Stefano’s portrait about her brother. Kayla assumes it was JJ but Steve isn’t so sure. He says he explained about when he was Steveano (Ew! Stop!) but she got defensive. Kayla asks about the DNA test but Steve reminds her how often those tests have been tampered with in Salem. Further, why would “Abigail”, who was stabbed in the abdomen, need facial reconstruction (Thank you!!)? He still has questions, and with that, he asks Kayla to run another DNA test which she keeps only between them.

Kayla isn’t down with Steve’s suggestion, mentions violation HIPPA (HAHAHAHAHAHA, wait, let me inhale, HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!) and then calls him by his government name. She then says he’s going to have to find another way to get his answers.

They review how “Abigail” came back around and Steve reviews how it all comes back to Clyde. Kayla is less than thrilled by the direction of the conversation as she knows he wants to confront him.

DiMera Mansion – Living Room: “Abigail” is on the phone with Mark saying Steve is going to be a problem. As she’s beginning to freak out, Chad arrives on the scene. She quickly hangs up and he asks to whom she was speaking. “Abigail” lies saying she was ordering sushi and says she was freaking out because she forgot the address.

Chad says he came over because the kids went to sleep early and then fills her in about his conversation with Stephanie. “Abigail” seems less than pleased as she assumes Stephanie said she lied to her. Chad downplays it saying Stephanie was confused by “Abigail’s” story. He thinks it’s perfectly natural for her to be confused with all the massive change she’s experienced. “Abigail” isn’t so sure Uncle Steve would be so generous.

Chad is sure Steve didn’t mean to interrogate her. Chad is sure the situation was the same as what happened with Jennifer Rose. They were just overwhelmed and didn’t know quite how to react. Chad thinks he’s been given the miracle he’s prayed for everyday.

Chad says he only wants “Abigail” to find her footing and to know how loved she is, including him. Their eyes show they want to kiss when “Abigail” asks what’s in his bag. Chad says he brought over their wedding album (which one?) as he thought it might stir her memories. Chad says this album represents their third wedding and he explains how afterwards they went to Paris. Chad begins to recite his vows which immediately seems to melt “Abigail’s” heart. She says no one has ever said anything like that to her, not that she remembers. As they now hold hands, they move in for a kiss just as Chad’s phone rings with a call from Julie. She says Charlotte had a nightmare and he needs to return to the Horton House. “Abigail” tells him to go on ahead and take care of “her” little girl. Before he leaves, “Abigail” thanks him for taking her on a special trip down memory lane. After he leaves, “Abigail” gets all teary-eyed.

Kiriakis Mansion – Living Room: Sarah tells Maggie about her chat with Eric. Maggie quickly transitions to asking about her session with Marlena. Sarah says she kept trying to see Brady behind the wheel but could never see his face. Maggie asks about Sarah and she says he’s at the office for a work emergency.

Maggie asks more directly about Xander and Sarah said she doesn’t know as he went to Basic Black so quickly. She mentions Fiona and Maggie praises her for being so helpful. Sarah hopes his mother can help Xander get beyond his anger towards Brady.

Sarah wants a little more wine but Maggie thinks it’s time for her to rest and focus on her recovery. As for Xander, he needs to learn to manage his emotions on his own. With that, Maggie heads off to check on dinner as Sarah wants to check no Victoria.

Stephanie’s Pad: Alex arrives and embraces Stephanie. He apologizes for not making it to the memorial and agrees to stay for a drink. Stephanie talks about being with Jada and spreading Everett/Bobby’s ashes. Alex tells her how sorry he is and Stephanie talks a bit about her hopes and dreams for a future with Everett. It breaks her heart how tortured he was and how much destruction he caused to others and himself. Alex says there was nothing she could have done to change the course of events. He compliments her for how amazing she is and embraces her. With that, they kiss.

As they get hot and heavy, Alex suggests they pull back as she’s in morning and he’s not completely over Theresa. Further, he thinks there’s nothing more valuable than a friend and doesn’t want to jeopardize their connection. Stephanie agrees with him, but Alex understands she was trying to make the hurt go away. She marvels at how much he’s changed since he first came to Salem. With that, the cheers to being friends and agree to order food and watch a movie.

Basic Black: Fiona stops Xander from doing Brady bodily harm by confessing they slept together. He wonders why she would say such a thing when Fiona reminds him she said she was seeing someone. Xander remembers the conversation and the underwear he found and grits his teeth as he realized they belonged to Brady. Xander’s fury overflows as he grabs Brady by the collar and says he’s going to kill him. Fiona assures her son they had no idea about the family connection when they got together (is that true?). Xander thinks Brady shagged his mum to get back him for shooting Marlena. Fiona intervenes saying they were both in a bad way when they hooked up the first time. The idea of multiple hook-ups freaks Xander out before he thinks to ask if his mother was drunk with Brady.

Brady explains he was having a difficult time with Theresa and Fiona pitches in saying she had just been thrown out of his wedding. Fiona goes on to say she was once fond of Brady but when she found out what he did to “OUR” Sarah (good touch), she ended things immediately. Xander fires Brady and tells him to leave immediately. With that, he takes his bat and exits.

Endings

Alex and Stephanie inhale takeout whilst watching Ted (well played as it references RSW’s Boston roots). Alex is happy to hear Stephanie likes Ted, otherwise, he would have to disown her. They giggle a bit and admit they’re both very happy and decide to watch another episode.

Xander and his bat return to the mansion to find Sarah on the sofa. She welcomes him home and asks why he has a bat. He admits he saw Brady and came very close to f***** him up. The only thing that stopped him was Fiona arriving and admitting she’s been bedding Brady.

Brady packs up his office and thanks Fiona for saving his life. She thanks him for covering for her and her drinking. Fiona considers admitting the truth before saying they probably should be done now. He understands and they bid each other adieu.

Kayla tells Steve there’s a bit of a problem with Steve being confrontational. Clyde is in a supermax prison and no one has access. Arrogant Steve believes he can totally get in to see Clyde which gives Kayla the ick.

“Abigail” is looking through the 3rd wedding album. She says aloud she thinks she can’t continue the charade. Just then, she gets a text asking why she hasn’t gotten Chad to “back down” and reminding her what will happened if she doesn’t… signed by her “friend” Clyde.

