Drew Barrymore Worried Infamous Kamala Harris Interview Would Tarnish V.P.

Drew Barrymore, Vice President Kamala Harris

Drew Barrymore is opening up about her controversial, up-close-and-personal interview from earlier this year with Vice President Kamala Harris. According to Entertainment Weekly, The Drew Barrymore Show's host got real while attending The Paley Center’s An Evening With Drew Barrymore today.

RELATED: WATCH: An Emotional Drew Barrymore Wants Vice President Kamala Harris to Be The Country's "Momala" (VIDEO)

Barrymore said of the critiqued interview:

I told [CBS Mornings'] Shawna [Thomas] and Gayle [King], 'All I want to do with Kamala is have this be a more personal experience, not just for her, but the whole thing.' I want to disarm. I want to take the armor off. This isn't about talking about issues like that. This is not the place for that.

The interview took place months before Harris became the Democratic Presidential nominee. But the Scream star was still concerned about the potential fallout, saying:

All I kept thinking was, if you do one thing to screw up this woman’s path — and you are the clown to do it — and if you do one thing that makes her look bad, or becomes a gap, or just does something to… [interviewing] is such an art. How do you get so personal? I've never… that's the scariest conversation I've done on the entire show's history.

She went on: