Skip to main content

Drew Barrymore Worried Infamous Kamala Harris Interview Would Tarnish V.P.

The talk show host opens up about her worries about potential interview fallout
Drew Barrymore, Kamala Harris

Drew Barrymore, Vice President Kamala Harris

Drew Barrymore is opening up about her controversial, up-close-and-personal interview from earlier this year with Vice President Kamala Harris. According to Entertainment WeeklyThe Drew Barrymore Show's host got real while attending The Paley Center’s An Evening With Drew Barrymore today.

RELATED: WATCH: An Emotional Drew Barrymore Wants Vice President Kamala Harris to Be The Country's "Momala" (VIDEO)

Barrymore said of the critiqued interview:

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

The interview took place months before Harris became the Democratic Presidential nominee. But the Scream star was still concerned about the potential fallout, saying:

She went on:

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Screenshot 2024-05-02 at 7.40.30 AM
Talk Shows

WATCH: An Emotional Drew Barrymore Wants Vice President Kamala Harris to Be The Country's "Momala" (VIDEO)

By Daytime ConfidentialComment
Meghan McCain, Drew Barrymore, Kamala Harris
Talk Shows

Meghan McCain Wants Drew Barrymore to "Have Some F***ing Respect" For Kamala Harris

By Jillian BoweComment
Zoe Drew Lenny
Talk Shows

Lenny Kravitz Surprises Daughter Zoë on Drew Barrymore Show

By Daytime Confidential StaffComment
Kamala Harris, The View
Talk Shows

WATCH: VP Kamala Harris Discusses Bipartisan Support and Border Security on The View (VIDEO)

By Daytime Confidential StaffComment