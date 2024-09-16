Ex-GMA 3 Hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Podcast Goes Daily

ABC/Lou Rocco

Fans of former GMA3: What You Need to Know co-hosts T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach will again be able to make them part of their daily routine. The duo announced on Monday that they will release "Morning Run," a podcast which will focus on news and entertainment topics. According to the New York Post, the two revealed in a press release they decided to:

Help listeners navigate the busy news cycle and historic political season this country is facing each weekday.

Robach also made the announcement via Instagram where she posted:

It’s official! “Morning Run “ debuts today and will air Monday through Friday, bringing you daily news, entertainment and lifestyle headlines, keeping listeners informed and entertained every day of the workweek.

The couple who were fired by ABC News last year for having an affair amongst other accusations, will also continue their current bi-weekly podcast, "Amy & T.J." where they discuss their relationship, and getting the boot from ABC.