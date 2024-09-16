Skip to main content

Ex-GMA 3 Hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Podcast Goes Daily

Amy Robach, TJ Holmes, GMA3

Fans of former GMA3: What You Need to Know co-hosts T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach will again be able to make them part of their daily routine. The duo announced on Monday that they will release "Morning Run," a podcast which will focus on news and entertainment topics. According to the New York Post, the two revealed in a press release they decided to:

Robach also made the announcement via Instagram where she posted:

The couple who were fired by ABC News last year for having an affair amongst other accusations, will also continue their current bi-weekly podcast, "Amy & T.J." where they discuss their relationship, and getting the boot from ABC.

 

