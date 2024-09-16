Jennie Garth Regrets Appearing in The CW's 90210 Reboot

Steven Bergman Photography

Jennie Garth has second thoughts about participating in The CW's 90210 reboot. Some of the cast members of the original Beverly Hills, 90210 series took part in 90s Con 2024, and the crew weren't shy about expressing their disdain for the reboot, which ran from 2008 to 2013. Garth, who played spoiled rich girl Kelly Taylor on the original series, stated:

I wish I hadn’t done it. No offense to them. The producer was a friend of a friend, and I remember he came over in my living room, sat me down, [billed it as] this chance of a lifetime. He asked me to do it and I didn’t know how to say no then. But the people were very nice and all the best to them.

Although Garth, along with Shannen Doherty and Tori Spelling were the only ones from the original series that starred in The CW's incarnation, Gabrielle Carteris, who played Andrea Zuckerman on the 90s hit, remarked: