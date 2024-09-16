Karamo Brown Teases Karamo Season 3 and Dishes Support in Daytime

Karamo Season 3 is hitting our screens Sept. 16 in syndication, and there's plenty of good stuff coming to screens. Karamo Brown talked about what fans can expect from the new season and getting support from fellow talk show hosts with TV Insider.

What is coming for Season 3? Brown revealed:

The formula works, but now we’re doing a lot more Q&K’s where people from the audience can ask me for advice. We also do a segment with my child’s mother where we’re going to be talking about our co-parenting journey. My journey through fatherhood is different than most, but what is not different is having to navigate co-parenting. For us to come on and talk about how we find common ground and respect each other. You never saw a host bring their partner to talk about what they are going through with their kids and lives like this. That transparency is important. We’re going to continue to do more to help people resolve their issues.

Brown also shared that many of his daytime counterparts have been super-supportive. He said:

Kelly Clarkson has been so supportive. She has had me on her show several times to promote my show. She is one of the most hard-working and genuine people and has been giving me the kindest words of advice and support. I appreciate her. Also, to have a daytime landscape where you have Sherri [Shepherd], Tamron [Hall], and Jennifer [Hudson]. I’m friends with Sherri and Tamron. For us to all support each other has been beautiful. I’m thankful to be in the company I’m in now. I think about when I was growing up I watched Ricki Lake, Jenny Jones, and Phil Donahue. It was this class like in school. I’m so excited about my class of people who have talk shows now. It’s nice to be around and support each other.

The Queer Eye star discussed what recently-deceased Donahue meant to him. He said: