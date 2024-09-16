Karamo Brown Teases Karamo Season 3 and Dishes Support in Daytime
Karamo Season 3 premieres Monday, Sept. 16
Karamo Season 3 is hitting our screens Sept. 16 in syndication, and there's plenty of good stuff coming to screens. Karamo Brown talked about what fans can expect from the new season and getting support from fellow talk show hosts with TV Insider.
What is coming for Season 3? Brown revealed:
Scroll to Continue
Recommended Articles
Brown also shared that many of his daytime counterparts have been super-supportive. He said:
The Queer Eye star discussed what recently-deceased Donahue meant to him. He said: