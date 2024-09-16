Michael E. Knight Back to General Hospital

Daytime veteran Michael E. Knight (Martin Gray) is finally making his return to General Hospital. In February 2024, it was reported that Knight would be temporarily exiting his role as legal shark Martin Gray. Now, Soap Opera Digest is reporting the Emmy winner will return starting this week. In an interview with the publication, Knight revealed he was initially only scheduled to be gone for three months but his exit happened to coincide with the show bringing on Patrick Mulcahey and Elizabeth Korte as the co-head writers of GH. According to Knight:

By the time it got to August, I was thinking, ‘Okay, well, you know, no harm, no foul.'

Once yet another change was made to the writing team with Chris Van Etten (who created Knight's character) being brought back as co-head writer with Korte, Knight was asked back by executive producer Frank Valentini. Knight explained:

My first loyalty is to Frank, always. And when Frank called me and told me about bringing me back and gave me the lowdown [about the show’s plans for Martin], I was a very happy guy.

Knight is remaining mum on what brings his character back to town but hints he's going to "spice things up." He was shocked and happy to hear his former All My Children co-star Alexa Havins (Ex-Babe) will be joining the show as Lulu Spencer. Knight remarked: