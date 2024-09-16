Michael Jordan and The Obamas Among Jennifer Hudson's Dream Talk Show Guests

The EGOT winner shares who she'd like to welcome to her talk show

Jennifer Hudson revealed which celebrities she hopes to one day welcome to her talk show. In a Variety interview promoting Season 3 of The Jennifer Hudson Show, the EGOT winner opened up about her dream guests.

The interviewer asked about dream guests she hasn't yet had on the show and mentioned they were surprised Elton John hadn't been on the program. Hudson responded:

Thank you! We got to get Sir Elton John on this show. You know who else I want, Tom Jones. I would love to have Tom Jones. I love the legends and the icons and the game changers.

She went on: