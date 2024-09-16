Skip to main content

Michael Jordan and The Obamas Among Jennifer Hudson's Dream Talk Show Guests

The EGOT winner shares who she'd like to welcome to her talk show
Jennifer Hudson

Jennifer Hudson revealed which celebrities she hopes to one day welcome to her talk show. In a Variety interview promoting Season 3 of The Jennifer Hudson Show, the EGOT winner opened up about her dream guests.

The interviewer asked about dream guests she hasn't yet had on the show and mentioned they were surprised Elton John hadn't been on the program. Hudson responded:

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

She went on:

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Michelle Obama, The Jennifer Hudson Show
Talk Shows

WATCH: Michelle Obama Dishes Relationship Docuseries and Red Flags on The Jennifer Hudson Show (VIDEO)

By Daytime Confidential StaffComment
Jennifer Hudson Dawn
Talk Shows

Jennifer Hudson Partners With Dawn to Save Wildlife

By Daytime Confidential StaffComment
Common Jennifer Hudson
Talk Shows

WATCH: Jennifer Hudson Asks Common About Marriage Comments (VIDEO)

By Daytime Confidential StaffComment
Jennifer Hudson, Simon Cowell
Talk Shows

Jennifer Hudson Reveals Simon Cowell as Dream Talk Show Guest

By Carly SilverComment