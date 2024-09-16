The Law Starts Closing in For Some on General Hospital

Finola Hughes and Steve Burton

This week on General Hospital, the long arm of the law is starting to tighten its grip on some Port Charles residents. Molly (Kirsten Vaganos) informs someone about Alexis's (Nancy Lee Grahn) arrest for John's (Adam J. Harrington) murder. Over at the PCPD interrogation room, Alexis is grilled about how she obtained the gun that she threw away. Meanwhile, Michael (Chad Duell) tells Sonny (Maurice Benard) that Kristina (Kate Mansi) won't sit by and let Alexis cop to murder. He's right; Kristina tells her mother she will confess to snuffing out the fed.

Over in Africa, Jason (Steve Burton) and Anna (Finola Hughes) schmooze their way into an event to rescue Lucky (Jonathan Jackson) just as Holly (Emma Samms) spots them and confronts Anna. Will Holly blow their cover and will Alexis go down for Cates's murder?

Watch the promo below