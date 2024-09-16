The View Tackles Second Apparent Trump Assassination Attempt
The ladies weigh in on the event and political violence in America
The View tackled a heck of a hot topic today, discussing the reported assassination attempt (the second in recent months) on former President Donald Trump. Trump was playing golf in Florida when a Secret Service agent saw a man with a rifle about 500 yards away; the agents fired shots, and the man ran away and was later apprehended, moderator Whoopi Goldberg noted. The ladies weighed in on the news and the potential fallout.
Ex-Trump staffer Alyssa Farah Griffin stated:
Sunny Hostin said:
Scroll to Continue
Recommended Articles
Ana Navarro responded to officials in both major parties that said America has no room for political violence. She commented:
Watch the segment below.