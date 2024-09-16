The View Tackles Second Apparent Trump Assassination Attempt

Sunny Hostin, Alyssa Farah Griffin

The View tackled a heck of a hot topic today, discussing the reported assassination attempt (the second in recent months) on former President Donald Trump. Trump was playing golf in Florida when a Secret Service agent saw a man with a rifle about 500 yards away; the agents fired shots, and the man ran away and was later apprehended, moderator Whoopi Goldberg noted. The ladies weighed in on the news and the potential fallout.

Ex-Trump staffer Alyssa Farah Griffin stated:

Well, first and foremost, thank God he's okay, and it's wild that we're here again just weeks after the former assassination attempt. I want to say this. I worked closely with the Secret Service when I worked for the former Vice President and former President. I'm still friends with many Secret Service agents. I applaud law enforcement for what happened once the shot was fired... I'm sorry, once the shooter was seen, the alleged shooter. They did everything right after that. But I have some real questions that we know there was already one attempt on his life, we know the Iranian regime has a price on his head, and someone was able to get within 500 yards of him.

Sunny Hostin said:

I will say this. I am so saddened and disturbed by the fact that political violence is so normalized in this country. It's something I think we started seeing when Steve Scalise was injured, and I think we saw more of it, especially with Nancy Pelosi's husband. And so it's on both sides of the aisle. It's all over the country.

Ana Navarro responded to officials in both major parties that said America has no room for political violence. She commented:

What America do these folks live in, that they think there's no space for political violence when Gabby Giffords, the Congresswoman from Arizona, got shot in the head at an event in her district? When the Congressional baseball team got shot at? When Nancy Pelosi's husband got his skull bashed in with a hammer from a political enemy? When we had Jan. 6, when people raided and stormed the Capitol? When we've had now two different attempts on Donald Trump? So this is the America that we live in and political violence is very much a part of it.

