Y&R's Sharon Case Talks Sharon's Mental Health Crisis and Standalone Ep

On Sept. 7, The Young and the Restless' Sharon Case celebrated three decades in the role of Sharon Collins Newman. The actress is still front and center in Genoa City these days, and there's even a standalone episode dedicated to her character that's coming up. Case spoke to Michael Fairman TV about Sharon's current crisis and the special ep.

Sharon is being haunted by the ghost of Cameron Kirsten (Linden Ashby) as she struggles with her mental health. But that doesn't mean fans know what's going to happen next necessarily. She teased:

I didn’t know everything start to finish, no one ever does, and everyone in this building are on the edge of our seats waiting to see what happens next! This is a page-turner. This has a lot of twists and turns. So, even when you think you do have it figured out or ‘now you know,’ that’s going to change. I guarantee you it’s going to change several times. There’ll be different circumstances that will come up, different people and characters, and it wildly shifts.

Sharon also tore Lucy (Lily Brooks O'Briant) a new one over getting her daughter Faith (Reylynn Caster) involved in a car accident that was all too similar to the one that killed Sharon's daughter Cassie (Camryn Grimes). Of those scenes, Case said:

She went and bit everybody’s head off in town and then topped it off with screaming at a child that way. Honestly, after I taped that scene, it was probably like six weeks ago, I really did scare myself. I said that when I was on stage. As soon as we finished it, I wanted to know that Lily (Brooks O’Briant) was okay. Sharon’s not thinking clearly, and not herself these days, which I think is super fun. It has everybody wondering what is going to happen. Is Sharon going to attack Lucy further, or Daniel [Michael Graziadei] further? Those are good questions, but I can’t tell you, but you’re going to love it!

What can viewers expect of the upcoming Sharon-centric ep of Y&R, set to air Sept. 27? Case explained: