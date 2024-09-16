Y&R's Sharon Case Talks Sharon's Mental Health Crisis and Standalone Ep
On Sept. 7, The Young and the Restless' Sharon Case celebrated three decades in the role of Sharon Collins Newman. The actress is still front and center in Genoa City these days, and there's even a standalone episode dedicated to her character that's coming up. Case spoke to Michael Fairman TV about Sharon's current crisis and the special ep.
Sharon is being haunted by the ghost of Cameron Kirsten (Linden Ashby) as she struggles with her mental health. But that doesn't mean fans know what's going to happen next necessarily. She teased:
Sharon also tore Lucy (Lily Brooks O'Briant) a new one over getting her daughter Faith (Reylynn Caster) involved in a car accident that was all too similar to the one that killed Sharon's daughter Cassie (Camryn Grimes). Of those scenes, Case said:
What can viewers expect of the upcoming Sharon-centric ep of Y&R, set to air Sept. 27? Case explained: