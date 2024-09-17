The Bold and the Beautiful Recap: Hope for the Future Is Up for Elimination

Annika Noelle

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

The Forrester muckity mucks have gathered in the main office to discuss the failing state of Hope for the Future. Hope thinks Steffy has been eagerly awaiting this very day, but Ridge says none of what they are saying is personal. Brooke disagrees saying the fashion line is a part of Hope’s identity. Finn and Taylor are sitting in the corner (why?) when he asks if they should leave. Steffy tells them to stay as they should hear what she has to say (again, why?).

Carter says the numbers for Hope for the Future aren’t good. Brooke asks Ridge what he thinks when Steffy interrupts saying it’s her call (also, isn’t Brooke co-CEO?). Hope pipes in saying she knows Steffy has been awaiting her opportunity to ditch her line. Steffy says she’s wrong as she’s not cutting the line.

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Spoilers: Liam Teases Will About Wanting Mommy and Daddy Back Together

What did you think of today’s episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recaps!