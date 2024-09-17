Perkie's Observations: Alexis Takes the Fall to Protect Kristina on General Hospital

Nancy Lee Grahn, Kate Mansi

On today’s General Hospital recap:

Kristina accuses Molly of turning her in for Cates' murder. Kristina claims Molly just wanted to hurt her. Molly tears a strip off of Kristina, while she blames Molly for Alexis getting arrested. Molly brings up the baby and Kristina swears she planned on giving her up, but things changed while the baby was in utero.

Kristina says not only is she grieving the baby but she's also dealing with the trauma of falling out of the window. Kristina says she had to lean on Alexis, or she wouldn't have made it. Molly tells her to confess but Kristina says she didn't commit the crime. Kristina swears she didn't kill Cates, but Molly says Alexis believes she did, and she's trying to protect her and might wind up in prison for it.

Cody stops by the hospital to meet Lulu. Dante tells him about their first meeting and his love for her. He says he wouldn't change the life he has now, but he would love to see Lulu wake up.

Danny tells Liz that Jason is on his way to bring Lucky home. Liz asks questions but Danny doesn't have many answers other than Jason texted he was going.

Alexis tells Sam she needs to know what the PCPD has on her and then she'll agree to an interview. Sam asks about Diane and tells her not to represent herself. Alexis promises she knows what she's doing and makes Sam promise to take care of Kristina should something happen to her. Sam gets the text from Liz and heads to the hospital.

Danny tells Sam that Jason is gone to Africa, but after Danny leaves, Sam complains to Liz about Jason taking off again. Sam says she wishes Jason would make Danny a priority once. She says she's left the chaotic life behind and that Danny will pay the price.

The two discuss Aiden and what will happen when Lucky does come back. Sam says Lucky won't stay and that it will break Aiden's heart if he never returns. Danny overhears and is certain Jason will be fine that he has faith in his father.

Sonny and Ava argue about the custody hearing. She wants Avery back with her but Sonny says he wants to postpone and snarks at her that she doesn't have a lawyer as Ric arrives. Ric says he's representing Ava and isn't afraid to go up against Diane. Ric and Ava goad Sonny that they'll be putting Kristina on the stand for the custody hearing to paint Sonny in a bad light.

Sonny asks why Ric turned Alexis in to the police and accuses him of screwing her over. Ric complains Alexis is letting Molly twist while doing everything for Kristina. He accuses Sonny of coddling Kristina.

Ava breaks them up and Ric says he doesn't care about the past. Sonny tells him to stop ruining Alexis' life. Sonny brings up the fall, but Ava says she didn't push Kristina out the window. Ric says if Sonny wants to save Alexis, he should confess to killing Cates. Sonny warns Ava that Ric will eventually turn on her. Later, Ava asks if she can trust Ric and he says he won't let Sonny get one over on her.

Tracy chastises Sasha for throwing a brunch on Quartermaine property. Sasha apologizes but Tracy says they expect their staff to have a certain amount of decorum. Sasha asks if the response would be the same if Cody would have thrown the party since the two of them are friends. Sasha says she wanted Cody to make up for lost time with his new family. Tracy accuses Sasha of not taking her job seriously. Sasha says she knows Tracy is afraid of losing her friendship with Cody.

Dex calls Molly to tell her Alexis was arrested and she's talking without a lawyer. Molly tells Kristina if she did it, she has to confess right now. Kristina heads out to find Dante to tell him Alexis was arrested but he says it means they must have good evidence against her.

Detective Bennett is asked to question Alexis, and his first question is how she ended up with the gun she disposed of. Alexis lies and says she found the gun on her property, by the front gate. She says if that's the only evidence they have she wants to be released but Bennett isn't finished with her yet.

Bennett asks about the disposal of the gun and Alexis admits she did it and then drove home. He asks about the route she took and whether she went straight home to Kristina. Bennett asks if anyone else drove her car that night. Alexis says she was the only person in her car and Bennett says her car was seen parked in the Quartermaine driveway around the same time Cates was shot.

Sonny gets to the station to post bail, but Molly tells him that he's too late. Alexis is taking the fall to protect Kristina.

