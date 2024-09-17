The Young and the Restless Recap: Ghost Cameron Pushes Sharon to Take Action

Linden Ashby

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Sharon is at the house looking quite frenzied. She heads to the sofa and begins to look through her things. Suddenly, Ghost Cameron tells her to take deep breaths. He wonders how she will ever move forward when she’s operating in such a frenetic way. Sharon thinks Ghost Cameron is responsible for putting all these sick ideas in her head. For example, he’s making her think Daniel should have died in the car accident instead of Cassie. Ghost Cameron pushes saying how different her life would have been had Cassie survived. Sharon says of course she wants her daughter to be alive but dwelling on what she can’t change makes everything worse. Ghost Cameron says the past is gone but now she has the opportunity to act.

