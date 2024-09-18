Skip to main content

Should Billy and Phyllis Rekindle a Relationship on The Young and the Restless? (POLL)

Billy (Jason Thompson) and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) have a soapy and tangled past, to put it mildly. 

Both are single. Billy found out Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) cheated on him with Adam (Mark Grossman). Phyllis was sniffing around Danny's (Michael Damian) sauce, but thankfully that storyline never came to a boil. 

Now that Phyllis is working for Billy at Abbott Chancellor, is it time for them to put their history behind them and embrace the moment–in and out of the boardroom? 

The last time the two were paired romantically, Gina Tognoni portrayed Phyllis. Who knows what chemistry might crackle between Thompson and Stafford's Phyllis?

Should Billy and Phyllis rekindle a relationship on The Young and the Restless?

Vote below!

