The Cast of Scandal to Reunite For Harris-Walz Campaign’s Fighting for Reproductive Freedom Bus Tour

Get ready for a Scandal reunion. Sort of. The cast of the popular ABC drama is coming together this weekend to participate in the Harris-Walz campaign’s Fighting for Reproductive Freedom Bus Tour. According to The Hollywood Reporter, actors Kerry Washington, Tony Goldwyn, Bellamy Young, Jeff Perry, Portia de Rossi, Scott Foley, Guillermo Díaz, Katie Lowes, Dan Bucatinsky, George Newbern, and Cornelius Smith Jr. will join volunteers for Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate Minnesota Governor Tim Walz in Michigan this Sunday as the bus travels throughout the state to inform voters the high risks of reproductive freedom for this upcoming election.

Per the Harris-Walz campaign, each of the stops on the tour will:

Emphasize the stark contrast between Vice President Harris and Governor Walz, who will restore the protections of Roe v. Wade when Congress passes a bill to do so, and Donald Trump and JD Vance, who will enact their dangerous Project 2025 agenda to ban abortion nationwide, restrict access to birth control, force states to report on women’s miscarriages and abortions, and jeopardize access to IVF.

The tour first launched on Sept. 3 in Palm Beach, Florida and has made about 50 stops in key states and in blue and red communities such as Ann Arbor, Flint, Grand Rapids, Lansing, Madison Heights and Marquette. This reunion comes on the heels of Goldwyn and Washington reuniting at the Democratic National Convention where the two spoke to delegates and voters as Harris officially accepted the nomination for president.