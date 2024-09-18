Daytime Confidential Podcast Episode #1134: Alexa Havins Returns to Daytime

DC Confidential Media, Inc.

On episode 1134 of Daytime Confidential, Luke Kerr, Jillian Bowe, Joshua Baldwin and Melodie Aikels dish the latest The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital and The Young and the Restless headlines and storylines, including:

The aftermath of Steffy's kidnappy continues on The Bold and the Beautiful. Hope's line is being cancelled.

Peter Reckell and Kristian Alfonso return to Days of Our Lives as Bo and Hope. Does Sarah know Fiona hit her and is hiding it? Rafe wakes up from his coma.

Alexa Havins returns to daytime as Lulu Spencer on General Hospital. Anna and Jason are off to save Lucky. Should GH pair Ava with Jason or Ric?

Billy and Phyllis are set to face off with Victor and Lily on The Young and the Restless. Sharon goes off. Kyle throws Audra under the bus.

All this and more on the latest Daytime Confidential podcast!

