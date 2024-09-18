Sara, DAYS Peacock

On this week's Daytime Confidential podcast we discussed Friday's episode which featured Marlena (Deidre Hall) putting Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) under hypnosis and how what she told Marlena didn't quite align with what she told Xander (Paul Telfer) and Fiona (Serena Scott Thomas).

The episode left at least two co-hosts wondering whether Sarah actually identified Fiona as the driver, but is keeping it a secret. When Xander asked if she remembered who hit her, the look Sarah gave Fiona definitely felt like a meaningful glance. She also rejected Fiona's offer of help when she went to the restroom to splash water on her face.

What do you believe? Does Sarah know Fiona was the driver? Is she keeping it under wraps to protect Xander? Would she keep it a secret when she knows what it's already doing to Brady's (Eric Martsolf) conscience?

Do you think Sarah knows the truth about Fiona?

Vote below!