Perkie's Observations: Molly Shuts Sonny Down on General Hospital

Kristen Vaganos

On today's General Hospital recap:

Stella questions Trina's plans, whether she's going to go back to school, since she has her whole life ahead of her. Trina says she's not ready and it scares her. Stella convinces her to go back and finish her degree.

Nina wants Sasha to help cater a fundraiser for Drew's campaign. Sasha notices Drew has made an impression on Nina, who admits he has surprised her.

Willow and Drew run into each other at the boathouse but she's quick to run off back to the house. Sasha sees Willow is flustered and admits she saw them kiss on the 4th of July. She offers an ear, but Willow swears they were just caught up in a moment. Willow admits it happened a second time and doesn't understand why. Sasha asks if there are problems in her marriage, but Willow says all is fine. She just needs to stay away from Drew. Sasha reassures her and Willow is grateful for her support.

Nina searches out Drew but he's complaining about being down in the polls. He says his opponent has a family that she trots out when needed. Nina suggests if they work together, they can give the look of a power couple.

Sam storms into Michael's office, demanding to know Kristina's whereabouts the night Cates was killed. Michael claims to know nothing, but Sam knows Sonny either killed Cates or had someone do it. Sam is concerned about Alexis and knows she'll take the fall to protect Kristina. Michael says they just need to find evidence that will clear Alexis, like the gun.

Previous General Hospital (GH) Recap: Alexis Takes the Fall to Protect Kristina

Molly tells Sonny not to go Alexis' arraignment because he'll make things worse by being in the courtroom. Sonny wants to support both Alexis and Kristina but Molly's not having it. Molly says Kristina went to Ava's suite looking for a fight, but Sonny blames Ava for the fall and the loss of the baby.

Kristina tells Alexis she'll confess she took her car, went to Sonny's to get the gun, and sat in the Quartermaine’s driveway before going to the grave. Alexis says it will make things worse because it will look like they're covering things up. She warns Kristina not to incriminate either of them.

Michael tells Sonny about his conversation with Sam and his concern Kristina has unaccounted time. Michael worries Kristina won't let Alexis take the fall. Sonny admits he thought Michael would call the police when he saw him standing over Cates’ body and wonders why he didn't.

Sonny says he killed Cates for the family because he kept coming after the people who are close to him. Sonny says Michael had the power to turn him in but chose his father instead. Michael says he'll always choose their family.

At the courthouse, Sam and Kristina discuss the case. Kristina wonders about Sonny, but Molly interrupts to tell her he's not coming.

Kelsey Reynolds introduces himself to Judge Otis as the federal prosecutor. Alexis tells the court she's representing herself and pleads not guilty. She asks bail be set but Mr. Reynolds says Alexis is a threat to the community and a flight risk. Alexis counters she's not a cold-blooded killer and not a flight risk because of her children. She asks that bail be set.

Judge Otis says she's being held without bail at Pentonville.

Keep checking back for the latest General Hospital recaps!