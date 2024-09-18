Perkie’s Observations: Ric and Elizabeth Review Heather’s Sketchy Blood Work on General Hospital

Rick Hearst, Rebecca Herbst

On today’s General Hospital recap:

Alexis questions the judge's choice of Pentonville but Reynolds wants her sent there. The judge says his decision stands as Kristina cries out. The Davis coven enjoy one final hug before Alexis is taken into custody.

Kristina tells Sam she wishes she'd been strong enough to be the one to kill Cates. Sam believes Kristina is experiencing PTSD. Kristina admits she feels broken and the two head to the hospital to get professional help. Kristina thinks Sonny would help but Sam's not having it.

Natalia joins Sonny with a bottle of champagne to celebrate a deal she closed with Deception that will pay millions. Sonny's distracted, saying he's upset Alexis might be facing time for a crime she didn't commit. Natalia reassures him the police will find the real murderer.

Kristina calls Sonny and updates him on Alexis and blames herself. He says he'll take care of Alexis and for her to get the help she needs. Sonny swears to Natalia he'll do everything he can to get Alexis out of prison.

Ric meets with Heather, who is eager to get out of prison. Ric says she won't be getting out because her blood test results show the difference in the levels of cobalt poisoning is negligible. He says it means the hip didn't give her the poisoning so she's responsible for all the murders.

Heather says Scott was sure they had a solid case, and the results don’t make sense. She swears she stopped having the bad thoughts when she got the new hip. Ric says he can't see moving forward with the case

Ric runs into Liz and tells her things are done with Heather. He says he's staying for a little while to be with Molly and tells Liz about Alexis being remanded to Pentonville.

Felicia talks to Kristina about the support the hospital offers and the two discuss what she's feeling right now. Kristina lists all of the emotions and Felicia reassures her it's normal to feel that way. Felicia says losing a child is devastating (Guh I felt terrible for KW having to say that line) and tells her not to apologize for what she's feeling.

Felicia believes Kristina is dealing with PPD as well as PTSD and wants to help her through as she knows about the loss of a child. Felicia mentions grief counseling and thinks it could be helpful. Kristina is worried about the time she's lost, but Felicia commends her for getting help now. Kristina doesn't know how to deal with the guilt of losing the baby because of her own actions. She says Molly blames her for going to Ava's hotel and worries she is responsible.

Felicia says it was an accident and it was no one's fault. Kristina says everything bad that happened is because of her. Felicia says Kristina needs to work on her mental health and she's taken her first step.

Dante joins Sam while she waits for Kristina, who says she sees both sides of her sister's argument. She says she's glad she was able to convince Kristina to get some help and is not sure what happened to Molly. Dante says he doesn't understand why the sisters don't realize they're both dealing with a loss. Sam says she's worried their family will fall apart.

Dante and Sam discuss the case and the evidence against Alexis. Sam mentions the gun at the bottom of the river and Dante says police divers haven't been able to find it. Sam points out she's an expert diver and is going to find the gun.

Sonny has Brick summon Martin Gray to have him represent Alexis. He said he needs someone who will do anything to win, and Martin accepts.

Ric shows Liz lab results from the same blood sample from two different labs. One of them completed at GH. Liz sees the results for cobalt are different and tells Ric the tests need to be run again.

Alexis is processed and brought to her cell to be joined by Heather.

