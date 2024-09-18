Wendy Williams’ Legal Team Sues for All Proceeds From Lifetime Special

Wendy Williams

The Huffington Post is reporting that Wendy Williams has filed suit in New York County Supreme Court. She is demanding the proceeds from a recent Lifetime special be used to pay for her medical costs.

Williams’ legal team claims the former talk show host was paid only $82,000 for the special, which was the network’s “biggest nonfiction debut in two years.” The lawsuit goes on to argue that Williams, based on her diagnoses of dementia and aphasia, was incapable of agreeing to the contract to develop the special, making the agreement null and void.

The lawsuit claims “A&E, Lifetime, and Mark Ford viciously and shamelessly exploited” Williams, and portrayed her “in a highly demeaning and embarrassing manner.”