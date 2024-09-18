The Young and the Restless Recap: Chelsea Wants Another Chance With Billy

Melissa Claire Egan

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Chelsea arrives to see Billy at Abbott-Chancellor headquarters. She brought him cookies to enjoy during his late-night working hours. She goes on to thank him for talking to Connor about their breakup. Billy says it’s no big deal, but Chelsea begs to differ. She didn’t even know if she should’ve come to see him but was led to as Connor told her Billy took the blame for their breakup. Billy says he cares so much for Connor and Chelsea knows he would never do anything to hurt her son. He thanks her for the cookies and tries to dismiss her. Chelsea can’t leave saying she knows he’s hurting and it kills her not to be able to comfort him. She will never forgive herself for ruining their relationship and hopes they can eventually regain what they once shared.

