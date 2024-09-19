Should Annalynn McCord's Fake Abby Really Be THE REAL Abigail on Days of Our Lives? (POLL)

Annalynn McCord, DAYS Peacock

Annalynn McCord recently arrived at Days of Our Lives and has delivered one of the most dynamic performances from a daytime newcomer in 2024, as fake Abigail Deveraux.

Unlike other primetime TV stars who make the jump to daytime and have been caught off guard by the fast-paced production of soap operas, McCord is so good you feel like you're watching a daytime veteran at work. If she is having issues with the schedule and workload, it certainly doesn't show onscreen.

From earnest Chad (Billy Flynn) to a distraught Jennifer (Cady McClain) or Abigail's very suspicious uncle Patch (Stephen Nichols), she's worked with EVERY scene partner.

Going by what we're seeing on screen now, it's obvious the larger scheme fake Abigail is caught up in is one that is weighing on her conscience and won't be over for a long time. We also know that Days of Our Lives films so far in advance that the reveal of whoever Abigail will turn out to be has likely already taped. And, a different writing team introduced the character. So...

What if whatever revelation about Abigail's identity that may have already been taped was just a red herring and McCord's fake Abigail turned out to be The Real Abigail?

It seems a waste to let someone as talented as McCord slip through DAYS casting fingers.

Would you like it, if say a year or 18 months from now, McCord's Abigail was conclusively confirmed as The Real Abigail?

Vote in the poll below!