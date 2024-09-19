Who Should Ava be Paired With on General Hospital? (POLL)

ABC

Ava Jerome (Maura West) hasn't been the luckiest in love in the aftermath of her marriage to Nikolas Cassadine (Adam Huss). However, in recent weeks two prospective pairings have bubbled to the consciousness of viewers.

First there is Jason Morgan (Steve Burton). Ava discovered Jason was the mysterious Patient 6 at the clinic in Russia years ago and at the time the chemistry between the two characters was palpable. However, the show never nurtured this brief period in their lives where they were allies. Jump forward to the last six weeks. Jason saved Ava from being killed by Jagger's henchwoman and later both gave statements to Anna (Finola Hughes) at the PCPD. Whether in the rain or at the station, their chemistry crackled. Imagine Sonny and Carly's minds being blown at the same time if Jason and Ava were to become a couple? It would be GREAT drama!

Then there is Ric Lansing (Rick Hearst). Boy, what a return to Port Charles Ric has had. In light of Jason's lackluster return and the way Lucky's (Jonathan Jackson) return is stumbling along, Ric's return has been nothing short of flawless.

Ric has gone toe-to-toe with Sonny, and revisited his history with Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn), Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst), Nina (Cynthia Watros) and Ava. From the moment he arrived at her gallery, at Nina's request, Ric and Ava's chemistry exploded onscreen. He initially rejected her as a client out of respect for Molly (Kristen Vaganos), but later told her he'd defend her to help get to the truth about what happened to his dead granddaughter. Going to war over their daughters is the cherry on top of some amazing scenes. Now that Ava and Ric have allied themselves there are plenty of opportunities for their chemistry to be explored.

Both men could give Ava the love she deserves, but which one should be her next romantic interest?

