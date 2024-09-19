Tamara Tunie, Daphnee Duplaix, Karla Mosley/CBS

The upcoming daytime soap from CBS Studios and the NAACP now has a new name and three suds veterans to lead its cast. Tamara Tunie (As The World Turns), Karla Mosley (The Bold and The Beautiful, Guiding Light) and Daphnee Duplaix (One Life to Live, Passions) will all star in Beyond The Gates from Creator/Executive Producer Michele Val Jean (The Bold and The Beautiful, General Hospital, Santa Barbara, Generations).

Tunie will play Anita Dupree, matriarch of the serial's core family. Mosley and Duplaix star as the formidable Anita's polar opposite daughters, Dani (an ex-model-turned-momager) and revered psychiatrist Nicole. See full character bios below:

Tamara Tunie stars as Anita Dupree, matriarch of the family. A famous singer back in the day, Anita worked hard for her success, and raised two daughters with her now-retired senator husband. But underneath her glamorous and refined exterior is a fierceness she gained from her humble beginnings in Chicago.

Daphnee Duplaix stars as Dr. Nicole Dupree Richardson, daughter of Anita, and Dani’s sister, Dr. Nicole Dupree Richardson is a high-achieving and competitive philanthropist and psychiatrist, and exudes warmth, empathy and compassion. Nicole’s success in life extends to her marriage to her surgeon husband. She has the perfect life … from the outside.

Karla Mosley stars as Dani Dupree, Anita’s other daughter, and a former model turned momager who gave up her career for love. Dani was the Dupree family wild child. Free-spirited, headstrong and uninhibited, she dropped out of school to pursue a high-flying modeling career and she has always marched to the beat of her own drum.

Beyond The Gates is "set in a leafy Maryland suburb just outside of Washington D.C., and in one the most affluent African American counties in the United States. Here you’ll find a posh gated community with winding tree-lined streets and luxurious mansions to call home. At the center of this community are the Duprees, a powerful and prestigious multi-generational family that is the very definition of Black royalty. But behind these pristine walls and lush, manicured gardens are juicy secrets and scandals waiting to be uncovered. And those that live outside these gates are watching closely. These are the places where our characters live, love, work and play. Those who have “made it” and those who haven’t are all trying to navigate life … and some with more grace than others."

The new series is developed and produced by the CBS Studios/NAACP Venture, led by Sheila Ducksworth, in partnership with P&G Studios, a division of Procter & Gamble. This marks the first-ever one-hour Black daytime soap and the first daytime drama to premiere since Passions in 1999. Ducksworth serves as an executive producer alongside Val Jean, Robert Guza Jr., Julie Carruthers, Leon Russell, Derrick Johnson, Kimberly Doebereiner and Anna Saalfeld.

Look for Beyond The Gates to debut in early 2025.