Days of Our Lives Recap: Connie’s Crazed Plan Hits Maximum Overdrive

Cherie Jimenez, Julie Love, Tina Huang

On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

Salem PD – EJ’s Office: EJ tells Paulina she’s going to regret firing him and won’t be able to replace him with Melinda as she’s left town. Paulina says she’ll do what she needs to do to track the former D.A. down. EJ suggests she not act too hastily.

Connie’s House of Cardboard: Jada pulls her gun and busts into Connie’s bedroom and is stunned to find cardboard Li under the covers. The officer joins her and they both marvel at the cardboard cutout. Jada sees the rope and concludes Connie was holding someone hostage. She puts on her gloves and finds Melinda’s ID. They both wonder where she is now.

Jada calls an APB in on Connie reporting her as armed and dangerous. She also puts one out on Melinda as they’re considering her a missing person. The cop says Melinda was on a leave of absence from work (how did he know?). Jada thinks it’s possible Connie sent the text to Kristen and has been holding Melinda hostage this entire time.

Brady Pub: Ava and Stefan are discussing his offer for her to come back and work with him at The Bistro. Stefan says, once again, he and Gabi are done. Just then, he receives a call from Gabi. Stefan ignores the call as he assumes his former beloved is only calling to brag about sex with EJ.

Stefan knows Ava will accept his offer. Ava snarks a bit but is clearly breaking. Stefan suggests she leave today and get to work at The Bistro. With that, Ava asks Andrea to take her tables and exits.

DiMera Mansion – Living Room: Connie tells Gabi she’s the one who stabbed Rafe. She pulls out the knife and says Gabi’s next. Gabi begins to question why in the world any of this is happening. Connie says she was working with Bobby, which is why she stabbed Rafe. With her brother out of the way, Bobby could move in on Jada.

Gabi reaches into her pocket and fingers her phone as she realizes Connie killed Bobby and made it look like suicide. Gabi can’t understand why she would do Bobby’s dirty work. Connie explains Bobby knew she did something she wasn’t proud of. Gabi pushes and Connie admits he knew she killed Li.

Gabi is furious as she went to prison for a crime Connie committed. She admits she sent the text which brought her to Li’s house the night of the murder. Connie says Gabi is stupid to have fallen into every trap she’s set. Gabi still doesn’t understand anything when Connie says she hated what she did to Li and how Gabi and Stefan tortured him. Gabi’s is still confused when Connie tells her about going out on the date with Li and blaming her and Melinda for why he couldn’t commit to a relationship with her. She flies into a rage about all the damage Gabi did to Li. With that, Connie lunges at Gabi and falls to the ground allowing Gabi to run away.

University Hospital – Rafe’s Room: Roman arrives and Rafe fills him in on the Connie situation. He’s confused as he thought Everett put a blade in Rafe’s back. Rafe says Jada’s out looking for Connie which is why he’s so frantic to get in touch with Gabi. Rafe tries to get out of bed when Roman pushes him back down. Roman tells Rafe to stay put and he’ll work the case.

The Bistro: Stefan and Ava grab champagne and toast to her new job. Ava is still uncertain, but Stefan reiterates his feelings saying Gabi is dead to him. Ava decides to give him the benefit of the doubt. She says she’s been through similar situations with men before, mentioning Rafe and Harris. They snark back and forth when Stefan says Gabi slept with EJ again. Just then, EJ walks in.

EJ fills Stefan in on his conversation with Paulina. He says Stefan’s dastardly plan didn’t work as he’s retained his job. They establish the obvious which is Stefan is exacting revenge on his brother for sleeping with his wife. EJ reminds his brother Gabi is the one who came after him.

DiMera Mansion – Living Room: Roman bangs on the door and calls out to Gabi. He walks in and continues to yell. Roman wanders around the house (Is no one home? Where’s Harold?) As he wanders, he walks right passed the bloody knife.

Connie has Gabi in a room in the tunnels. She’s unconscious lying on the floor. Connie says aloud she’s brought “her” some company and the camera pans over to a tied up and bleeding Melinda. She ties up Gabi as Melinda tries to talk with the gag on. She removes the gag and Melinda asks where they are and what the hell she did to Gabi. Connie catches her up on the location and says she needed some place safe to stash her (How did she get her there?).

Melinda asks why Connie didn’t just kill her at the apartment. Connie says she would never kill someone in the house she shares with Li. Melinda points out she killed Li in that house and then gets snarky and backtracks. Connie says they can get back to their life together after she finishes off Melinda and Gabi.

University Hospital – Rafe’s Room: Jada arrives to see Rafe and updates him on what she found at Connie’s place. Rafe rightfully wonders what the hell is going on when Jada tells him about the life-sized cardboard cut out of Li. Jada goes on to say she thinks Connie’s been holding Melinda hostage this entire time.

Roman returns and says there was no sign of anyone at the house, even Harold was gone! He doesn’t believe she’s in the house (Why didn’t he search the tunnels?).

Connie’s House of Cardboard: Paulina arrives with the cops and learns about the evidence against Connie. The cop says Jada put out an APB on Connie and Melinda.

Endings

Jada tells Rafe that Gabi didn’t go to the office today. Rafe wonders if Gabi might be spending the day with Stefan. Jada grimaces and says a lot has happened since he’s been in a coma. She tells him they split because Stefan cheated with Ava.

Stefan confronts EJ about their most recent tryst. EJ denies it and then flashes back to his earlier conversation with Gabi.

Paulina enters Connie’s bedroom and sees the cardboard cutout of Li. The cop says Connie is insane.

Melinda tells Connie she can change her mind so she doesn’t become a murderer yet again. Connie says she’s ready to kill two bitches with one stone. Melinda says someone will find them but Connie indicates that won’t happen. She plans to incinerate them along with the entire mansion.

