DAYS Stars Tease Twists and Turns in Sarah-Xander-Brady-Fiona Storyline

Things are topsy-turvy for the extended Cook-Kiriakis-Horton clan on Days of Our Lives. Newlyweds Xander (Paul Telfer) and Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) are dealing with the catastrophic accident that left her in a wheelchair, while the person behind the wheel of the car that hit her, his mom Fiona (Serena Scott Thomas), has framed Xander's half-nephew (and her fling) Brady (Eric Martsolf) for the crime. Whew!

Telfer, Godfrey, Scott Thomas, and Martsolf sat down with Michael Fairman TV to delve deep into the storyline and preview a bit of what's to come. First off, there's plenty more Fiona-Brady intrigue headed our way. Martsolf mused:

Fiona is Brady’s enabler and they’re both enabling each other, which is the other interesting thing about this. She doesn’t want to look bad in Xander’s eyes. Brady doesn’t want to look bad in Salem’s eyes, so they want to keep this little secret, but the secrets are piling up and it’s gonna blow and the backlash is a lot of fun. The viewers are going to love it.

Fans can also expect a different side of Sarah to emerge. Godfrey said of the straight-laced doctor:

This storyline takes an interesting turn. It kind of kicks off now that I’m looking at it, especially with what we’re shooting now, it kicks off a a little bit of seeing a different side of Sarah with what she’s okay with and what she’s not okay with. She’s a very honest, very law abiding good character. She’s not a baddie at all. But, you will definitely see this kind of deviation from that path in that Sarah is willing to do some wrongs to keep everyone safe and happy and to keep Xander from losing it. You’ll see Sarah moving forward from this storyline making choices that Sarah never would make. She’s a very honest, she’s a terrible liar. Sarah’s willing to go to extremes to protect Xander and willing to go to extremes to protect everyone from Xander.

How did Scott Thomas come to terms with her character's actions? She said: