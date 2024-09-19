Skip to main content

DAYS Stars Tease Twists and Turns in Sarah-Xander-Brady-Fiona Storyline

The Salem actors talk about their characters' actions and what's coming up
Linsey Godfrey, Paul Telfer, Eric Martsolf, Serena Scott Thomas

Linsey Godfrey, Paul Telfer, Eric Martsolf, Serena Scott Thomas

Things are topsy-turvy for the extended Cook-Kiriakis-Horton clan on Days of Our Lives. Newlyweds Xander (Paul Telfer) and Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) are dealing with the catastrophic accident that left her in a wheelchair, while the person behind the wheel of the car that hit her, his mom Fiona (Serena Scott Thomas), has framed Xander's half-nephew (and her fling) Brady (Eric Martsolf) for the crime. Whew!

Telfer, Godfrey, Scott Thomas, and Martsolf sat down with Michael Fairman TV to delve deep into the storyline and preview a bit of what's to come. First off, there's plenty more Fiona-Brady intrigue headed our way. Martsolf mused:

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Fans can also expect a different side of Sarah to emerge. Godfrey said of the straight-laced doctor:

How did Scott Thomas come to terms with her character's actions? She said:

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Paul Telfer
Days of Our Lives

DAYS' Paul Telfer on Xander's Revenge-Seeking Turn: "He Can't Help Himself"

By Daytime Confidential StaffComment
Xander Kiriakis, Sarah Horton, Days of Our Lives
Days of Our Lives

DAYS' Paul Telfer Talks Sarah Curbing Xander's Impulses and Lying For Her Hubby

By Daytime Confidential StaffComment
Linsey Godfrey
Days of Our Lives

DAYS' Linsey Godfrey Talks Sarah's Accident Mirroring Her Own Experience

By Daytime Confidential StaffComment
Sarah, DAYS
Days of Our Lives

Does Sarah Actually Know Fiona Was the Driver on DAYS? (POLL)

By Daytime ConfidentialComment