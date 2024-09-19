DAYS Stars Tease Twists and Turns in Sarah-Xander-Brady-Fiona Storyline
Things are topsy-turvy for the extended Cook-Kiriakis-Horton clan on Days of Our Lives. Newlyweds Xander (Paul Telfer) and Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) are dealing with the catastrophic accident that left her in a wheelchair, while the person behind the wheel of the car that hit her, his mom Fiona (Serena Scott Thomas), has framed Xander's half-nephew (and her fling) Brady (Eric Martsolf) for the crime. Whew!
Telfer, Godfrey, Scott Thomas, and Martsolf sat down with Michael Fairman TV to delve deep into the storyline and preview a bit of what's to come. First off, there's plenty more Fiona-Brady intrigue headed our way. Martsolf mused:
Fans can also expect a different side of Sarah to emerge. Godfrey said of the straight-laced doctor:
How did Scott Thomas come to terms with her character's actions? She said: