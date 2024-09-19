Skip to main content

Gayle King Signs New Deal With CBS Mornings

Gayle King

CBS News continues to do business with Gayle King. King has signed a new contract to stay put on CBS Mornings, according to The Hollywood Reporter. King’s current deal, which she signed in 2022, was due to expire in early 2025. There is no word on the duration of her new agreement. King serves as a co-anchor along with co-hosts Tony Dokoupil and Nate Burleson 

King first joined the show in 2012 to help its launch when it was known as CBS This Morning with a rotation of hosts including Charlie Rose, who was fired in 2017 for harassment allegations, and outgoing CBS News host Norah O’Donnell.

