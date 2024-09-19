Skip to main content

Ivy Forrester Returns to The Bold and The Beautiful With Her Niece

It's a Forrester family reunion.
Ashleigh Brewer, Laneya Grace/John Paschal/JPIStudios.com

Eric Forrester's (John McCook) niece is heading back to L.A. and she's bringing the family's next generation with her. Soap Opera Digest is reporting Ashleigh Brewer is reprising the role of Ivy Forrester on The Bold and The Beautiful. The Australian-reared fashion designer will return to SoCal with her niece, Electra (played by newcomer Laneya Grace), in tow.

Ivy is the daughter of Eric's brother, John (the late Fred Willard). She was once romantically linked to Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton). Electra is John's granddaughter and Ivy's niece. Look for her to mix it up with Liam's brother, Will (Crew Morrow).

