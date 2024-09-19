Season 3 of Sherri Launches Monday, Sept. 23

Sherri is launching its third season on Monday, Sept. 23, with a bang. Per TV Insider, the syndicated chatfest will once again include plenty of laughs, inspiring stories, and celebrity guests.

In "Sherri's Laugh Lounge," host Sherri Shepherd will highlight talented comedians. A segment called "It's Never Too Late" features true stories of women learning new skill sets or doing big things later in their lives. "Fit Over 50" will include Shepherd's tips and tricks for wellness, while fans can win trips through the "Real Good Time Getaway."

Shepherd stated:

I am so excited to return for Season 3. This talk show journey for me embodies the idea that ‘it’s never too late,’ and this season I’m doing some things I’ve put off for the first time to inspire others to seize the moment. I’ve also been challenged in my own life to ‘dream a bigger dream,’ and this season I plan to give that same charge to our viewers as well!

Which famous faces will be stopping by? On Monday, Sept. 23, R&B superstar and actress Mary J. Blige will drop by to talk about Power Book II: Ghost on Starz. On Tuesday, Sept. 24, rapper/actress Eve and Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer chat about their new memoirs. On Wednesday, Sept. 25, Shepherd will speak with Academy Award winner Lupita Nyong’o about the actress' new film, The Wild Robot.

On Thursday, Sept. 26, Grammy-winning singer Nelly Furtado joins Shepherd to discuss her new album, 7, while comedian Roy Wood Jr. pops by the Laugh Lounge. On Friday, Sept. 27, comic Wanda Sykes talks about her new tour and actress Jennie Garth dishes on her new clothing line.

Other guests this season will include The Masked Singer's Jenny McCarthy, legendary TV actor Henry Winkler, TV/movie mogul Tyler Perry, star of upcoming show Grotesquerie Niecy Nash-Betts, Reasonable Doubt actor Morris Chestnut, America's Got Talent host Terry Crews, Blue Bloods star Bridget Moynahan, and many more!