Valarie Pettiford Joins The Young and The Restless as Amy Lewis

Valarie Pettiford is headed to Genoa City. Deadline reports that actress, who played Sheila Price on One Life to Live from 1990 to 1994, has joined The Young and the Restless in the recurring role of Amy Lewis.

Amy was previously played by Stephanie E. Williams in the 1980s. The trade site says that info on what brings Amy back to Genoa City is being kept hush-hush, but Pettiford will debut in the role on Tuesday, Oct. 29.

Currently, Pettiford stars on BET+'s The Family Business and has a recurring spot on the CBS hit The Equalizer. She is also well-known for playing the NAACP Image Award-nominated part of Dee Dee Thorne on Half & Half. Pettiford earned a Tony nomination in 1999 for her part in the Broadway production of Fosse.