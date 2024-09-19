Y&R's Sharon Case, Joshua Morrow and Michelle Stafford Head to The Locher Room Sept. 19

Sharon Case (Sharon Newman), Joshua Morrow (Nicholas Newman), and Michelle Stafford (Phyllis Summers) of The Young and the Restless, are gearing up for their trip to The Locher Room today! The trio will join host Alan Locher on his popular podcast to discuss being on Y&R for 30 years.

The actors will discuss their start on the number one sudser, memorable storylines and all the behind-the-scenes tea.

Fans can view the podcast here today at 7 PM EST.