The Young and the Restless Recap: Cole Pushes Back Against Victor’s Constant Interference

The Young and the Restless Recap for September 18, 2024
J. Eddie Peck

On today's The Young and the Restless recap: 

Victor is talking to Cole in his Newman office. Cole says he heard Victor’s ultimatum but is unwilling to let him control his life. He says he cares deeply for Victoria and feels like he has a second chance whether or not Victor likes it. Further, they had no clue Claire existed and are embracing the opportunity to bond with their daughter in a way they never thought they would experience. He thinks they now have an opportunity to live the life they missed out on. Victor says the long and short of the situation is Cole isn’t good enough for his daughter. Cole says he makes Victoria happy and wonders if he would choose his own issues above his daughter’s happiness. He thinks Victoria’s happiness is the only thing which should be considered.

What did you think of today's episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below and keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless recaps

